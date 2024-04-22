Soldier's perspective: 128th BSB trains to defend

Courtesy Photo | Vehicles assigned to Delta Company, 128th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Vehicles assigned to Delta Company, 128th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division parked at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 20, 2024. The 128th BSB is ramping up their training during drill weekends as they prepare for their two-week annual training in the summer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jessica Barb) see less | View Image Page

(Story by Spc. Jessica Barb)



HERSHEY, Pa. – To properly defend, you must be physically fit and properly equipped. The U.S. Army has a motto every Soldier must follow, “This We’ll Defend”.



Soldiers with Delta Company, 128th Brigade Support Battalion trained to defend during our April drill weekend. This was in preparation for our Annual Training that will occur during the first two weeks in August. We conducted various training events that helped us become excellent and proficient in tasks to complete our missions.



We relocated from our home station in Hershey to Fort Indiantown Gap, which helped us strategize the movement and set up of equipment for when we go to the field for our two-week AT.



An annual requirement for every Soldier is to successfully complete the Army Combat Fitness Test. It holds Soldiers accountable for their physical fitness and tests their strength. We performed our fitness test on Saturday at Fort Indiantown Gap. Every individual pushed themselves to their limits, to ensure they maintained the standard of a battle-ready Soldier.



Delta Company will assist other troops during AT since we are part of a support battalion. The mechanics will be equipped and properly trained for various units to bring any military vehicles that need specific maintenance checks or inspections.



The mechanics will check for any faults, to confirm that every military truck can be driven up to regulations. The expandable van will be used in the field to support the mechanics in any work we may need to complete. The expandable van is used specifically in the field and is a shelter for Soldiers to use for our work, while also being concealed from the enemy.



Spc. Emily Osada, part of the maintenance control center, spends a lot of time in the expandable van and will work out it for much of AT.



“I feel as prepared as I can be to work out of the Van. I feel this drill weekend will help prepare us for August during our annual training. We learned how to properly set up and tear down the vehicle in an efficient manner,” Osada said. “We need to be ready and prepared for anything to happen.”



As we count down the days until our two weeks of training, we will be heavily focused on our missions and our goal to defend the greatest nation.