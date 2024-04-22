Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness Challenge X DV Day

    04.25.2024

    Story by Jena Calvitti 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Distinguished Visitors, including key Air Force senior leaders CSAF David W. Allvin and CMSAF David A. Flosi, are here observing Readiness Challenge X, further demonstrating the significance of this year's action-filled competition. The 801st RHTS also hosted visitors from the U.S. Army, Navy, and Marines, as well as spectators who traveled all the way from Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, and United Kingdom to watch RC X unfold.

    Thank you, DVs, allies & partners, and sister services, for your unwavering support and commitment to the CE community!

