Readiness Challenge X DV Day

Distinguished Visitors, including key Air Force senior leaders CSAF David W. Allvin and CMSAF David A. Flosi, are here observing Readiness Challenge X, further demonstrating the significance of this year's action-filled competition. The 801st RHTS also hosted visitors from the U.S. Army, Navy, and Marines, as well as spectators who traveled all the way from Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, and United Kingdom to watch RC X unfold.



Thank you, DVs, allies & partners, and sister services, for your unwavering support and commitment to the CE community!