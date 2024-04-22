Cherry Point Clinic Bids Fair Winds, Following Seas to Departing Lieutenant

Staff aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point bid Fair Winds and Following Seas to Navy Lieutenant Kurt Backer at a ceremony Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
Backer began his service aboard the clinic in June 2021, ending as the Department Head of the facility’s Readiness Clinic. He led a team ensuring the deployment readiness of military units assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal in recognition of his service.
