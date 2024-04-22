Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cherry Point Clinic Bids Fair Winds, Following Seas to Departing Lieutenant

    Cherry Point Clinic Bids Fair Winds, Following Seas to Departing Lieutenant

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Staff aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point bid Fair Winds and Following Seas to...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Staff aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point bid Fair Winds and Following Seas to Navy Lieutenant Kurt Backer at a ceremony Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

    Backer began his service aboard the clinic in June 2021, ending as the Department Head of the facility’s Readiness Clinic. He led a team ensuring the deployment readiness of military units assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal in recognition of his service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 10:24
    Story ID: 469617
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Clinic Bids Fair Winds, Following Seas to Departing Lieutenant, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Cherry Point Clinic Bids Fair Winds, Following Seas to Departing Lieutenant
    Cherry Point Clinic Bids Fair Winds, Following Seas to Departing Lieutenant

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT