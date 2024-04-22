Cherry Point Clinic Bids Fair Winds, Following Seas to Departing Lieutenant

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Staff aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point bid Fair Winds and Following Seas to...... read more read more

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Staff aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point bid Fair Winds and Following Seas to Navy Lieutenant Kurt Backer at a ceremony Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Backer began his service aboard the clinic in June 2021, ending as the Department Head of the facility’s Readiness Clinic. He led a team ensuring the deployment readiness of military units assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal in recognition of his service. see less | View Image Page