Kalundborg port operation kicks off a year of firsts for DEFENDER 24

KALUNDBORG, Denmark – The 598th Transportation Brigade of the Surface Deployment and Distribution Command became part of several historical firsts during port operations conducted at the port of Kalundborg, Denmark, April 2024.



The use of port of Kalundborg is the first time the U.S. Army has utilized this seaport for port operations, marking a new logistical pathway that enhances U.S. strategic flexibility and reach. The 598th Transportation Brigade, along with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, is now able to deliver its military soldiers and equipment to the “High North” in order to defend its NATO allies.



This port operation was led by host nation Denmark. This also marked the first time Danish forces conducted a comprehensive port operation for the U.S. Army that encompassed a wide range of logistical activities, such as port contracting, stevedoring, staging space, and Logistical Support Area (LSA) operations.



During this port operation, Capt. Renika Pruitt, 838th Transportation Battalion operations officer, served as an integrator – an adviser to the Danish forces, ensuring proper tactics, techniques, and procedures were being used, and aiding in the discharge of equipment from the vessel.



“Conducting port operations here at Kalundborg, for the very first time, demonstrates the country of Denmark is not only ready, but willing to welcome U.S. military forces, and do whatever it can to make transit operations run as smooth as possible,” Pruitt said. “Working together and in partnership with our Danish counterpart enhances interoperability, and it enhances U.S. and NATO military mobility and capabilities.”



Equipment from the motor vessel GREEN OCEAN were staged and prep for disposition in support of Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, also known as DEFENDER 24.



DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, to include Denmark, Norway, and Finland. DEFENDER 24 marks the fifth year this exercise has been conducted.



This year's DEFENDER 24 marks a year of firsts for port operations during the exercise.



Over 920 pieces of military equipment arrived at the port of Kalundborg and were offloaded from the GREEN OCEAN vessel. This marked the maiden voyage of the GREEN OCEAN vessel as it completed its first ever port operation after arriving from Charleston, South Carolina.



In addition to Danish forces conducting a comprehensive port operation for the U.S. Army, vessels going to never-before used seaports by the U.S. Army, and conducting port operations at those seaports makes this particular DEFENDER 24 very historic. The port of Kalundborg, Denmark was the first. The other two seaports will be Narvik, Norway and Kemi, Finland. This would also be the first time any U.S. military vessel is allowed to use a Finnish port on the Gulf of Bothnia.



Ultimately, the use of the port of Kalundborg became an inaugural deployment through a Danish corridor to Central Europe and Scandinavia, underscoring the deepening military cooperation between the United States and Denmark.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 10:51 Story ID: 469616 Location: DK Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kalundborg port operation kicks off a year of firsts for DEFENDER 24, by Alain M. Polynice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.