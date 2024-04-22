The Family Lineage: A Navy Chief's Legacy at RTC Boot Camp

In the bustling corridors of Recruit Training Command where the air carries the weight of discipline and the echo of young recruits’ footsteps reverberates through the halls, Chief Boatman’s Mate Alexis Diaz is more than just a seasoned Recruit Division Commander (RDC). He’s a “retread”, having returned a second time to train recruits.

He's a guiding light for those embarking on the tumultuous journey of boot camp, and, unexpectedly, a father who watched his own flesh and blood navigate the same rigorous training.

On April 25, Chief Boatswain’s Mate Alexis Diaz sat in the stands of Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall to watch his son, Seaman Marcus Diaz, graduate from boot camp — again.

SN Diaz first successfully completed and graduated from basic training in 2022. However, after graduation he was placed on hold due to childhood medical issues before subsequently being separated from the Navy. Two years later the issue was resolved, and SN Diaz was determined to become a Sailor and once again returned to RTC for training.

After Chief Diaz found great fulfillment in training recruits at Recruit Training Command from 2013-2017, he was determined to return a second time to train at the Navy’s only boot camp. And so, he did, having returned in 2021.

After SN Diaz graduated from boot camp in 2022, he was medically separated, but like father, like son, he was determined to return a second time to train and graduate from boot camp. And so, he did, having graduated April 25.

“This is in my opinion, one of the best places you can work,” said Chief Diaz. “Though initially this was the last place that I ever wanted to come to, it ultimately has been the most rewarding tours of my career.” I always knew that I was coming back. I worked with some of the best people that I’ve ever worked for my life. From the moment I left in 2017, I knew that I was coming back. It was just a matter of when.”

That when came sooner than later as he was recalled back to RTC in 2021, to help with the Covid-era basic training that required additional personnel to oversee and lead the restriction of movement (ROM) at off-base sites for recruits.

His journey began in 2002, when he first stepped foot on the same grounds where he now molds the next generation of Sailors. Through trials and tribulations, he rose through the ranks, honing his skills and gathering wisdom along the way that earned him the rank of chief petty officer in 2019. But perhaps his greatest challenge came when his own son made the decision to follow in his footsteps.

“My wife, who’s prior service, and I never pushed the military to any of our four kids. If anything, we somewhat pushed them into going to college first for more direction,” he said. “We were kind of a little bit surprised that Marcus was quite adamant about joining. We supported the decision and guided him as best we could.”

For SN Diaz, school wasn’t satisfying enough for him to continue pursuing higher education.

“I was really bored and didn't want to go to college. It was not something I wanted to do coming straight out of high school because it just wasn't my thing. I wanted to take the leap, join the Navy, and see what was going to happen.”

What happened was completely unexpected. Due to his air crew rating, a deeper dive into his medical history was needed. During this process an issue was discovered that ultimately caused him to be separated a couple months after graduation. The issue was eventually rectified and paved the way for him to reach a decision he was adamant about: He was going back to boot camp.

“I just didn't feel that there was anything else for me to do besides the military as I was so bored; everything was dull for me; there was nothing for me to do, and I felt like I had no purpose. So, I contacted a recruiter and we started the process right back up again.”

SN Diaz claims the whole idea of repeating boot camp all over again wasn’t daunting, as he mirrored his father’s determination and was adamant to find success.

“Not only was I ready, but I wanted this so badly that I would do it a hundred times again, just to do it again,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, back at RTC, Chief Diaz had completed training his 10th division and was now working during his Recruit Training Period (RTP) as Leading Chief Petty Officer in the Military Training Department assisting with scheduling. He plans to stick around RTC until his retirement next year.

The first time his son went through boot camp, Chief Diaz made it a point to ensure that aside from his chain of command, no one was to know his son was in training. He also advised his son to not say anything so he could experience training as genuinely as possible.

“This second time around I warned him it would probably be more stressful for him because of the expectations,” explained Chief Diaz. “He’s no longer the guy that’s just kind of trying to figure stuff out. I had this discussion with him. People are going to come to him seeking answers and he wound up accepting that and taking a leadership position.”

For any former recruits contemplating returning to boot camp or any potential future recruits wondering if they’re capable of completing boot camp, SN Diaz strongly advises to stay strong and never surrender.

“Don’t give up. Once you start something, try your hardest to finish it. Never give up on yourself. That’s the one thing you can never do; never give up,” he stressed. “If someone’s trying to say, ‘You can't do this, you can't do that,’ prove them wrong. This is my favorite thing to do is prove somebody wrong. Prove that you can do something better and blow it out of the water by breaking every expectation they had of you. Just take it and run with it.”

SN Diaz was assigned starboard watch, a highly coveted leadership position within a division of about 85 recruits. The position comes with the largest amount of responsibility and independence as they assist the RDCs. Starboard watches are responsible for the recruit watch bill and deck logs. Their ability to do their tasks well allows their RDCs to train more efficiently.

SN Diaz didn’t have to say a word to his RDCs about who his father was as they already knew from other staff.

“When the recruits also found out I was back a second time, they would ask me specific questions about training,” said SN Diaz. “I told them to leave me alone and let me do what I do. Let me just focus on my job so I can perfect it.”

For Chief Diaz, service is not just a career; it’s now a family tradition. He revealed to his son that one of his brothers will also soon be entering the Navy in June and another brother was in the processing of choosing an enlistment.

“I would argue some of that is probably inspiration from you,” Chief Diaz told his son. “So, whether you know it or not, you are inspiring people around you.”



As SN Diaz progressed through the grueling training regimen, Chief Diaz found himself torn between his role as a mentor to hundreds of recruits and a father watching his son from afar. Balancing discipline with empathy, he walked a fine line, determined to instill the values of honor, courage, and commitment in every young Sailor under his charge.

Though they may not interact directly on the training grounds, their bond serves as a silent source of strength for both.

For Chief Diaz, seeing his son follow in his footsteps is both a source of pride and a humbling reminder of the sacrifices inherent in military service. As he watches his son graduate from boot camp, a new chapter begins, one in which father and son will continue to uphold the traditions that have defined their family for generations.

“Your mother and I, we are both extremely proud of everything you’ve accomplished, especially the challenges and hurdles you had to overcome,” Chief Diaz told his son. “We advised it was going to be harder and more would be expected of you the second time around, yet you have succeeded. We’re very confident in what your future looks like.”

Through his unwavering dedication and the bond he shares with his son, Chief Diaz embodies the very essence of what it means to be a Sailor—a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.

After graduation, Marcus will attend Hospital Corpsman “A” School in Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas, where he will learn basic principles and techniques of patient care and first-aid procedures.

Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

