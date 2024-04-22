Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sun shines on Hohenfels military children's fest

    Sack racers

    Photo By Bryan Gatchell | JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- The Hohenfels Community and Spouses'...... read more read more

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    04.26.2024

    Story by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany — Blue skies, warm sunshine, and an occasional light and refreshing breeze greeted children and their Families during Hohenfels’ Kinderfest April 13, 2024 at the School Age Center fields.

    Families hiked from housing or parked along GEN Patton Drive so their children could get their faces painted, jump in bounce houses, sit in a helicopter, help operate a drone, bounce in inflatable houses, and much more.

    Kinderfest is celebrated as part of Month of the Military Child, when the Department of Defense recognizes the vital role that the children of the service members play in the lives and strength of the nation.

    “Every year the Hohenfels community comes together to support and give back to these kids,” said Christine McConnell, parent and outreach services director for Child and Youth Services. “We want them to feel important and that we’re thanking them.”

    More than 30 organizations set up stations or booths so children could have fun, learn new things, The smell of cooked hamburgers wafted over the crowd. Parents held up their smartphones to photograph or video record their child’s exit from the inflatable houses. Children watched as their friends “hung ten” on a mechanical surfboard. Fathers cheered their daughters on as they shot arrows close to targets at an Outdoor Recreation range.

    While most events and attractions were plentiful enough that Families would not have to wait, a line did form up for face-painting. Even so, parents would tease their children with large balloons on sticks. Children would weave deftly through the crowds play tag.

    “I’m looking around, and I don’t see one unhappy face,” said McConnell. “I see a lot of painted faces, and they’re all smiling.”

    Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Walling, a Soldier with the Joint Multination Readiness Center’s Grizzly Team, went to the event with his daughter Harper Jensen-Buie.

    “This has been a great event,” Walling said. “It’s nice to see everyone out – all your neighbors, everyone you work with.”

    Jensen-Buie started to run away from Walling to see something else. Walling reminded her that they would soon have to leave. She yelled back: “We’ve only been here two hours!”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 10:10
    Story ID: 469607
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sun shines on Hohenfels military children's fest, by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    'Burning down the house'
    Tigers, wolves, bears, oh, my!
    Weekly Update from Kinderfest
    Goggle drive
    Whirly bird
    Sack racers
    Bull's eye
    There Will Be Cheer by PTA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMRC
    USAG Bavaria
    StrongerTogether
    armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT