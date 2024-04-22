Sun shines on Hohenfels military children's fest

Photo By Bryan Gatchell | JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- The Hohenfels Community and Spouses'...... read more read more Photo By Bryan Gatchell | JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- The Hohenfels Community and Spouses' Club cheers on racers at their Kinderfest station. The Hohenfels Military Community at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria celebrated Month of the Military Child with a "Kinderfest" April 13, 2024 at the School Age Center field. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany — Blue skies, warm sunshine, and an occasional light and refreshing breeze greeted children and their Families during Hohenfels’ Kinderfest April 13, 2024 at the School Age Center fields.



Families hiked from housing or parked along GEN Patton Drive so their children could get their faces painted, jump in bounce houses, sit in a helicopter, help operate a drone, bounce in inflatable houses, and much more.



Kinderfest is celebrated as part of Month of the Military Child, when the Department of Defense recognizes the vital role that the children of the service members play in the lives and strength of the nation.



“Every year the Hohenfels community comes together to support and give back to these kids,” said Christine McConnell, parent and outreach services director for Child and Youth Services. “We want them to feel important and that we’re thanking them.”



More than 30 organizations set up stations or booths so children could have fun, learn new things, The smell of cooked hamburgers wafted over the crowd. Parents held up their smartphones to photograph or video record their child’s exit from the inflatable houses. Children watched as their friends “hung ten” on a mechanical surfboard. Fathers cheered their daughters on as they shot arrows close to targets at an Outdoor Recreation range.



While most events and attractions were plentiful enough that Families would not have to wait, a line did form up for face-painting. Even so, parents would tease their children with large balloons on sticks. Children would weave deftly through the crowds play tag.



“I’m looking around, and I don’t see one unhappy face,” said McConnell. “I see a lot of painted faces, and they’re all smiling.”



Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Walling, a Soldier with the Joint Multination Readiness Center’s Grizzly Team, went to the event with his daughter Harper Jensen-Buie.



“This has been a great event,” Walling said. “It’s nice to see everyone out – all your neighbors, everyone you work with.”



Jensen-Buie started to run away from Walling to see something else. Walling reminded her that they would soon have to leave. She yelled back: “We’ve only been here two hours!”