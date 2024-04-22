America's Navy showcased at Navy Day at the Alamo

Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (April 25, 2024) – Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, commander, Naval...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (April 25, 2024) – Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC) and the 40th Chief of the Navy Dental Corps, speaks to service members, veterans, and the public about America’s Navy during Navy Day at the Alamo. Activities conducted during Navy Day included future Sailors of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio taking the oath of enlistment administered by Capt. Jason Hanser, commanding officer, Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Texas; the reading of a poem, “They Call Me Doc” by Navy Ambassador Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Michael Camacho of Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC); funeral honors performed by Navy Reserve Center (NRC) San Antonio; and non-lethal and military working dogs (MWD) demonstrations from Master-at-Arms Sailors of Naval Technical Training Center (NTTC) Lackland. Joint Base San Antonio is proud to be part of the diverse and vibrant community of San Antonio. (U.S. Navy Photos by Burrell Parmer, Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO – (April 25, 2024) – To showcase America's Navy in Military City USA, Sailors from local commands participated in Navy Day at The Alamo during Fiesta San Antonio.



The keynote speaker was Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC) and the 40th Chief of the Navy Dental Corps.



Activities conducted during Navy Day included future Sailors of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio taking the oath of enlistment administered by Capt. Jason Hanser, commanding officer, Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Texas; the reading of a poem, “They Call Me Doc” by Navy Ambassador Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Michael Camacho of Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC); funeral honors performed by Navy Reserve Center (NRC) San Antonio; and non-lethal and military working dogs (MWD) demonstrations from Master-at-Arms Sailors of Naval Technical Training Center (NTTC) Lackland.



Joint Base San Antonio is proud to be part of the diverse and vibrant community of San Antonio.