    America's Navy showcased at Navy Day at the Alamo

    NMFSC Commander speaks at Navy Day at the Alamo

    SAN ANTONIO – (April 25, 2024) – Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, commander, Naval

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Story by Burrell Parmer 

    JBSA Fiesta

    SAN ANTONIO – (April 25, 2024) – To showcase America's Navy in Military City USA, Sailors from local commands participated in Navy Day at The Alamo during Fiesta San Antonio.

    The keynote speaker was Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC) and the 40th Chief of the Navy Dental Corps.

    Activities conducted during Navy Day included future Sailors of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio taking the oath of enlistment administered by Capt. Jason Hanser, commanding officer, Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Texas; the reading of a poem, “They Call Me Doc” by Navy Ambassador Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Michael Camacho of Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC); funeral honors performed by Navy Reserve Center (NRC) San Antonio; and non-lethal and military working dogs (MWD) demonstrations from Master-at-Arms Sailors of Naval Technical Training Center (NTTC) Lackland.

    Joint Base San Antonio is proud to be part of the diverse and vibrant community of San Antonio.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 08:55
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    This work, America's Navy showcased at Navy Day at the Alamo, by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS

    Fiesta
    Navy Medicine
    Navy Day
    America's Navy
    Joint Base San Antonio

