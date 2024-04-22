Approaching the Future Together: Partnership certificate signing solidifies KMC’s commitment to GACO

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – In a significant gesture of partnership and collaboration, key leaders from the Kaiserslautern Military Community and the local German community signed a partnership certificate in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 25, 2024.



The certificate formalizes and solidifies their collective commitment to the German-American Community Office’s mission, promoting the integration of U.S. military members, civilian employees and their families into the local German community.



The ceremony, held at the Kaiserslautern City Hall Rathaus, brought together U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander; Beate Kimmel, Lord Mayor of Kaiserslautern; Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander; and U.S. Army Col. Reid Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander.



“For more than 21 years, GACO’s dedicated staff from the city of Kaiserslautern, the 86th Airlift Wing, and the United States Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz has supported thousands of U.S. military personnel and their families,” Moga said. “By opening their doors and their phone lines, this office has made it possible for Americans to make this community their home away from home.”



Established on Feb. 19, 2003 and jointly staffed by personnel from the 86th Airlift Wing, USAG RP and the Kaiserslautern city administration personnel, the GACO operates under the patronage of Moga and Kimmel, underscoring its pivotal role in facilitating communication and collaboration between public officials and residents of the KMC.



In addition to its core functions, GACO serves as a platform for exchange between the local German community and representatives of other nations, along with the U.S. military, addressing a wide range of questions about life in Germany and promoting integration efforts. With its multilingual staff and extensive network of contacts, GACO manages an average of 3,000 inquiries annually—further highlighting its vital role within the community.



"The GACO's mission is to assist with handling administrative and cultural matters, as well as providing information on host nation policies," said Roberto Da Costa, GACO chief of operations. "Our office not only facilitates communication but also helps to strengthen German-American partnerships, offering comprehensive support to newly arrived military members and residents of the Kaiserslautern region."



Through initiatives like GACO, the enduring German-American friendship continues to thrive and approach the future together—serving as a symbol of unity and partnership in the community.



To receive assistance from GACO, individuals are encouraged to reach out by phone at +49 (0) 631 363-3010 or by email at info@gaco-kl.de. For more information please visit the GACO website at https://www3.kaiserslautern.de/gaco/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 08:36 Story ID: 469599 Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Approaching the Future Together: Partnership certificate signing solidifies KMC’s commitment to GACO, by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.