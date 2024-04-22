Philippines, Australia, U.S. begin Jungle Operations Training Course during Balikatan 24

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks | Service members from the U.S. Army, Philippine Army and Royal Australian Army pose for...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks | Service members from the U.S. Army, Philippine Army and Royal Australian Army pose for a photo after the opening ceremony for the First Scout Ranger Regiment Jungle Operator Training during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Camp Tecson, Philippines, April 24, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks) see less | View Image Page

CAMP TECSON, San Miguel, Bulacan, Philippines – An opening ceremony for the Philippines’ First Scout Ranger Regiment Jungle Operations Training Course commenced at Camp Tecson, San Miguel, Bulacan, Philippines during Exercise Balikatan April 24, 2024. The ten-day Philippine-led training course will include Soldiers from the U.S., the Philippines, and Australia, facilitating realistic training and fostering camaraderie between participating forces.



The jungle operations training course will cover combat tracking, Pekiti Tirsia Kali -Philippine Armed Forces’ hand-to-hand combat-training, jungle survival, close-quarters battle and night fighting, and concluding with a culminating event.



Balikatan 24 is the largest annual bilateral exercise conducted between the Philippines and the U.S., designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.



Leading the ceremony were military service members from both countries, including U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tyler J. Patterson, the battalion commander of 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Army Lt. Col. Mark Steve T. Cimini and Lt. Col. Ricarte A. Dayata, both assigned to First Scout Ranger Regiment.



“They’ve welcomed us to their force and they have an outstanding instructional period planned for us,” said Patterson. “We’re going to be learning some new methods that will improve our skills in the jungle.”



Dayata expressed the First Scout Ranger’s anticipation around the multinational training.



“We are excited to share our expertise on small unit operations and develop interoperability, teamwork and camaraderie,” Dayata said.



Over 200 Soldiers from 2/27 will be participating in the course during BK24.



”It’s an incredible opportunity to be here in the Philippines,” said Capt. Jake Matson, Comanche company commander. “We can really focus on training with our partners.”



This year’s Exercise Balikatan marks the 39th iteration of the annual event, showcasing the collective commitment and enduring alliance between the two nations. For some, the ties between nations signify more than a shared military mission; they are a recollection of home.



For U.S. Army Sgt. Alexar Bejierenek Araza, an infantryman assigned to Comanche Company and native of Roxas City, Capiz, Philippines, the pride of wearing the uniform and sharing experiences alongside his Filipino counterparts is one that is close to his heart.



“I’m very proud of the partnership we have with the Philippines; I’m most excited to learn about Philippine martial arts and the opportunity to train,” said Araza.



The FSRR JOTC incorporates a variety of training opportunities, not only for combat military occupational specialties,but also for various other occupational specialties.



“Everyone wants to learn, whether you’re an infantryman or a medic,” said 1st Lt. Amanda Love, a medical platoon leader and battalion medical officer for 2/27. “This type of training is important to build relationships and will grow our Army as well as theirs,” said Love.



Exercise Balikatan directly supports the U.S.-Philippine Mutual Defense Treaty by ensuring forces are tactically proficient, that capabilities and modernization efforts are mutually compatible, and by strengthening military-to-military coordination.