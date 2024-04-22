Statement: U.S. Military Aircraft Transports Aid to Haiti

Today, U.S. Southern Command coordinated another flight into Toussaint Louverture International Airport, Port-au-Prince, Haiti with a Denton Program humanitarian aid delivery marking an important step toward the resumption of flights into Haiti.
A U.S. Air Force C-130 transported 20 pallets of oral hydration fluid for the Haitian People donated by the non-governmental organizations Hope to Haiti, MAP International, and Lift Logistics.
The nearly 28,000 pounds of aid will provide hydration for more than 10,000 people.
This mission is made possible through the continued efforts of the Haitian National Police, the Armed Forces of Haiti, and the International Airport administrators and stakeholders who are working to keep the airport open and operations continuing.
The Denton Program is one of many ways the United States joins private sector efforts to meet immediate humanitarian needs. The United States employs robust and multi-faceted support to all sectors of Haitian society, both public and private, as they look forward to a more stable and prosperous Haiti. The Department of Defense remains postured to provide support to Haiti and the Haitian people.
POINT OF CONTACT
Steve Mcloud
steven.a.mcloud.civ@mail.mil
Work: 305-437-1209
Cell: 305-586-3657
