Keel Laid For Newest MSC Ship USNS Hector A Cafferata Jr.

Jessica Cafferata, USNS Hector A. Cafferata (ESB 8) sponsors and granddaughter of the ship's namesake, addresses the audience of shipbuilders during the ship's keel laying ceremony at NASSCO shipyard. Cafferata is the sixth and final ship of the Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) variant of the Expeditionary Transfer Dock platform and Military Sealift Command's newest ship.

Military Sealift Command Pacific’s commanding officer, Capt. Micah Murphy joined Employees of Military Sealift Command and General Dynamics NASSCO of San Diego to celebrate the keel laying of MSC’s newest ship, USNS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. (ESB 8) at the NASSCO shipyard San Diego today.



The time-honored tradition of the keel laying marks the official start of construction of the ship. Part of the tradition is for the sponsor to weld their initials into the keel plate of the new ship. After a pre-ceremony instruction at “Welding School,” the ship’s sponsors, Heather Cafferata, and Jessica Cafferata, the daughter and granddaughter of the ship’s namesake donned protective equipment, took welding torches in hand and stepped into the ship’s history. The steel plate with their initials will be permanently affixed to the ship’s keel, remaining with the vessel through its time in service.



“My grandfather would be honored to know that this ship, with all its successes and challenges, will bear his name.” said Jessica Cafferata. “With profound honor and pride, I stand here, at the star of construction of this ship, named after my grandfather, Hector Cafferata Jr.”



The ship honors U.S. Marine Corps Private First Class Hector A. Cafferata Jr., who was awarded the Medal of Honor for heroic actions during the Korean War Battle of Chosin Reservoir, November 1950. According to his Medal of Honor citation, during the battle, Cafferata single-handedly held off a regimental-strength enemy and saved wounded Marines by hurling away a live grenade that had landed in their midst, at the cost of serious personal injury.



Cafferata is the sixth and final ship of the Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) variant of the Expeditionary Transfer Dock platform. ESBs are highly flexible platforms that provide logistics movement from sea to shore supporting a broad range of military operations. The ESB variant is designed around four core capabilities: aviation, berthing, equipment staging area, and command and control.





“Dad wasn’t one to talk about things. I can’t comprehend what he went through,” said Heather Cafferata. “He loved his family, and he loved his Marines. I am so honored and overwhelmed to be here honoring my dad today.”



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.