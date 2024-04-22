NMCSD Sailor Commissions as Ensign

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel | U.S. Navy Ens. James Owens takes the oath of office and is sworn in by his mother,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel | U.S. Navy Ens. James Owens takes the oath of office and is sworn in by his mother, retired Lt. Cmdr. Tracy Owens, during a commissioning ceremony at Naval Medical Center San Diego, Apr. 24, 2024. NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Jacob Woitzel) see less | View Image Page

A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego commissions as an officer through the Medical Service Corps Inservice Procurement Program (MSC IPP) at Naval Medical Center San Diego, Apr. 24, 2024.



Ens. James Owens, a native of San Diego, took the oath of office and was sworn in by his mother, retired Lt. Cmdr. Tracy Owens, at NMCSD in the hospital’s chapel.



“There were a lot of people who helped me along the journey,” said Ens. Owens. “My chain of command, Chiefs, officers, LPO’s, and department head were willing to sit down and give information, connect me with people, and help open doors.”



Ens. Owens arrived at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois, in February of 2021. Upon graduation from RTC, he attended Yeoman “A” School in Meridian, Mississippi, for seven weeks before being assigned to NMRTC San Diego as a Yeoman Seaman. While at NMCSD, he achieved the rank of Petty Officer Second Class.



“The program [MSC IPP] requires being an E-5, and I arrived here as an E-3, so it took me two years to get there,” said Ens. Owens. “Next I head to Officer Development School, and then I’ll be headed to San Antonio, Texas, to get my Master’s [Degree] in Healthcare Administration at Baylor.”



The MSC IPP gives career motivated active duty enlisted personnel a wide range of undergraduate and graduate training opportunities in many MSC specialties including Healthcare Administration, Physician Assistant, Environmental Health, Entomology, Radiation Health, Industrial Hygiene, Pharmacy, Occupational Therapy, and Social Work.



“The chain of command here was very accommodating and more than able to connect me and give me the opportunities I needed to be competitive for selection,” said Ens. Owens. “I wouldn’t have been able to get here without the people around me, and we’re only as strong as our team, so I have to say thank you to my team.”



The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health! (U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)