Fort Carson Gun Club: Providing Marksmanship and Safety

FORT CARSON, Col. — On April 12, 2024, at the Cheyenne Mountain shooting complex, 4th Combat Aviation Soldiers gathered for an event hosted by the Fort Carson Gun Club. The air was filled with the smell of gunpowder as 4th Infantry Division Soldiers fired a variety of personal firearms. They also enjoyed food and drinks, highlighting the club's focus on skill development and social interaction in a safe environment.

Sgt. 1st Class Brian Fraley, 4CAB Senior Gunner and Marksmanship Master Trainer, was one of the driving forces behind the Gun Club and shared his enthusiasm for the initiative. "I was asked by Command Sgt. Maj. Gonzalez and Col. Ploetz to initiate the club," explained Fraley. "Together we came out to the Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex, and we're working on gun safety and shooting firearms, developing skills of each individual soldier to provide proficiency and developing individual Soldier’s skill on shooting different firearms."

The success of the event was palpable with Soldiers fully engaged in refining their shooting skills and enjoying the camaraderie of fellow enthusiasts. " Thankfully the turnout was much bigger than what we had anticipated," remarked Fraley. "Everyone's having a good time and enjoying their time together."

Sgt. Victoria Baker, an aviation operations specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4CAB, 4ID, expressed her excitement about participating in the event. "I love it. I like the adrenaline of shooting," Baker shared. "It's a good way to socialize and get everybody together."

The event's significance was not lost on Baker who appreciated the opportunity to participate at a brigade level. "It's nice to experience an event like this at a brigade level," she noted. "When you're working everyday in a shop seeing the same people it's nice being able to see new faces especially at an event like this."

Fraley highlights the key focus of the Fort Carson Gun Club: gun safety. He explains that the club is built on ensuring a safe environment for shooting and learning proper techniques. “We want to build an environment where it's safe to have your firearms and to properly learn how to properly handle your firearms, understanding how to engage targets and that sort of stuff. That's the foundation we are starting with: the safety aspect.”

For Baker, the inaugural event marked a promising beginning for the Gun Club. "For being the first event It's going very smoothly," she observed. "I know that there are going to be more opportunities as it becomes more established."

Looking ahead, the Gun Club has exciting plans including a three-gun competition aimed at further enhancing Soldiers' skills and strengthening bonds within the brigade. "The goal is really to develop each individual person... ultimately, someone's name is going to be on a trophy at brigade with their score on it," explained Fraley.

In a military environment where training and readiness are constant, initiatives like the Fort Carson Gun Club play a crucial role. They enhance soldier skills but also provide a culture of responsible firearm handling as well as a place for Soldiers to de-stress and form new bonds.

Through engaging events and initiatives, such as the upcoming three-gun competition, the Fort Carson Gun Club plays a vital role in promoting essential military values and enhancing soldier capabilities.









