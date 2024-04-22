"First Team" Cases Its Colors

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – The 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters held a casing of colors ceremony at Cooper Field on Fort Cavazos, Texas, on April 25, in preparation for its upcoming rotation to Europe.

The "First Team" will replace the 3rd Infantry Division Headquarters from Fort Stewart, Georgia. This is part of a regular rotation of forces, a crucial commitment to supporting the United States' role in NATO. The rotation ensures that our allies and partners are consistently supported.

The casing ceremony, a significant and time-honored Army tradition, marks a pivotal moment for the unit. It symbolizes the transition from a garrison environment, as they roll up the unit guidon and case it in preparation for the deployment. This ceremony is a testament to the unit's readiness and commitment. Once they have arrived at the deployed area of responsibility and are prepared to assume their mission, they will hold an unofficial uncasing ceremony.

"Sergeant Major Jackson and I are honored to lead this historic formation," said Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, the Division Commanding General. "And to add to a new chapter as we deploy to Europe."

Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral and Command Sergeant Major LeVares J. Jackson Sr. cased the Headquarters colors on Cooper Field, with the colors presented by the professional Troops of the 1st Cavalry Division Honor Guard. Joining the Division Headquarters on the field, were the command teams of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, along with their associated battalions.

"I am confident that the First Team's troops are ready. I look forward to serving with you on this deployment," said the Admiral. " We will also strengthen our relationships with our allies across Europe as we continue building readiness and lethality at the echelon. It's a great team; it's our team; we are the First Team."

The Color Casing ceremony included an award ceremony, as Capt. Clarence E. Clark (Ret.) was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his meritorious service as an AH-1G Aircraft Commander and Aerial Artillery Section Leader in 1971.

The 1st Cavalry Division has a rich history of global deployments. The division has demonstrated its readiness and capability in the Philippine Islands, South Korea, Vietnam, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Today, as the Army's premier Armored Division, it continues to deploy in support of NATO and the United States European Command. The deployment is part of the Atlantic Resolve mission to reassure our allies and strengthen international partnerships. The "First Team" remains ready to fight anywhere, anytime, and win.

