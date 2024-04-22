Making Every Drop Count at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict | Ensuring expertise for every crucial blood drive... Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Itzel...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict | Ensuring expertise for every crucial blood drive... Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Itzel Selvera, medical laboratory technician assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton's Laboratory Department, is tasked with coordinating all blood drives, including the recently held event April 22, 2024, in coordination with Madigan Army Medical Center and the Armed Services Blood Program, which collected 23 vitally needed units. “My main concern is getting as much participation from my command as possible,” explained Selvera, from Laredo, Texas. “It’s my job to promote the blood drive as much as possible to attract donors.” (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs) see less | View Image Page

Twenty-three vitally needed units were collected in a blood drive held at Naval Hospital Bremerton, in coordination with Madigan Army Medical Center and the Armed Services Blood Program.



“My main concern is getting as much participation from my command as possible,” explained Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Itzel Selvera, medical laboratory technician assigned to NHB’s Laboratory Department, is tasked with coordinating all blood drives. “It’s my job to promote the blood drive as much as possible to attract donors.”



Selvera, from Laredo, Texas, emphasized the importance of each person who participates.



“By donating blood, individuals can directly contribute to saving lives and improving health outcomes for patients in need,” stressed Selvera.



One pint (or unit) of blood can save up to three lives, and that unit can be separated into several components: red blood cells, plasma, platelets and cryoprecipitate. The red blood cells carry oxygen to the body’s organs and tissues. Plasma is a mixture of water, protein and salts, and makes up 55 percent of actual blood volume. Platelets promote blood clotting and give those with leukemia and forms of cancer the chance to live. Cryoprecipitate is collected from plasma that has been frozen, then thawed, and acts as a coagulation agent.



First-time donors are always encouraged says Selvera, “They expand the donor pool, ensuring a steady supply of blood.”



Existing donors can also bring enthusiasm and commitment to the cause. “They may inspire others to become donors, amplifying the impact of their contribution,” Selvera noted.



Compiled statistical evidence shows that approximately one patient out of seven who enter a hospital like NHB will need blood. That’s stateside-relevant data, not related to any current contingency operations.



Recipients from a military blood drive remain primarily unknown, especially if forward deployed. It’s the nature of the collection process. As an example, for a dozen year period of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, more than 150,000 units of blood were transfused on the battlefield.



Along with those battlefield needs, blood and blood products were needed – and still are - to support all active duty, retirees and military families, from cancer patients to surgical patients.



Forty or more units of blood may be needed for a single trauma victim.



The donor may also see health benefits from donating blood. Selvera says, “Blood donations can help reduce the risk of certain health problems, such as iron overload, or help improve overall blood circulation.”



The overall mission of the Armed Services Blood Bank Center is to operate a Tri-Service staffed regional blood donor center which collects, tests, and distributes blood and blood components in support of contingency and peacetime operations worldwide.



The Armed Services Blood Program Office, which manages the Department of Defense blood program, has also recognized the crucial contributions made by NHB/Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton in 2020 and in 2014.



Selvera affirms that blood donations are needed all time. All blood types are needed. ASBP relies on donors, such as those who gave, to gather sufficient units to meet mission readiness requirements.



One drop at a time.