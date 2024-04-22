Full Military Pharmacy Operations Restored After Change Healthcare Cyberattack

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia —The Defense Health Agency announced military pharmacies have returned to normal operations after a cyberattack on the nation’s largest commercial prescription processor, Change Healthcare.



On Feb. 21, Change Healthcare disconnected its systems due to a breach in their network. This action temporarily prevented affected military pharmacies and some retail pharmacies nationally from processing claims and filling prescriptions.



Military pharmacies quickly adapted by using offline processes. This included internal downtime operations procedures and manual checks to ensure prescriptions were filled safely.



“Our priority was to ensure that beneficiaries could access medications during this time. We’re proud of our team’s hard work to fill prescriptions. And we’re happy to resume routine operations now,” said Edward Norton Jr., Pharmacy Operations Division chief at the Defense Health Agency.



Beneficiaries who used a TRICARE network pharmacy and paid out of pocket for prescriptions may be able to file a claim for reimbursement. Beneficiaries can learn more about pharmacy claims on TRICARE.mil, or by contacting Express Scripts.



Media with additional questions should contact DHA Media Relations at dha.ncr.comm.cal.dha-media@health.mil.



###



The Defense Health Agency (DHA) provides health services to more than 9 million beneficiaries, including uniformed service members, military retirees, and their families. DHA operates one of the nation’s largest health plans, the TRICARE health plan, and manages a global network of more than 700 military hospitals, clinics, and dental facilities.



About the Defense Health Agency: Health.mil/About-MHS/OASDHA/Defense-Health-Agency



Sign up for Military Health System email updates: health.mil/subscriptions



Join the Defense Health Agency online community:

DHA on X at X.com/DoD_DHA

DHA on Facebook at facebook.com/DefenseHealthAgency

DHA on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/defense-health-agency

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 15:55 Story ID: 469562 Location: US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Full Military Pharmacy Operations Restored After Change Healthcare Cyberattack, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.