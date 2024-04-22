Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Awards FTUAS Options 3 and 4

    PM UAS

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    Redstone Arsenal, Ala.: The U.S. Army concluded Option 2 of the Future Tactical Uncrewed Aircraft System (FTUAS) Rapid Prototyping Program and has awarded Options 3 and 4 to Griffon Aerospace and Textron Systems.

    The first two option periods included evaluations of system performance, the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), cost, schedule, program risk, and key Army priorities. Option 1 culminated in a Preliminary Design Review which assessed the weapon system designs presented by all vendors. Option 2 culminated with the Critical Design Review, establishing the prototype baseline.

    During Option 3, the remaining vendors will participate in flight demonstrations and MOSA third-party verification. Option 3 also includes a Soldier touch point and focuses on testing key systems characteristics including Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL), reduced acoustic signature, and rapid emplacement. Option 3 concludes following successful flight demonstration and MOSA verification events.

    During Option 4, the vendors deliver production representative prototypes for use in testing and operational demonstrations. Additionally, Option 4 includes environmental, electromagnetic and environmental effects, transportability and flight tests. Option 4 culminates with the Production Readiness Review.

    FTUAS provides the Brigade with an organic capability to conduct reconnaissance and surveillance operations that collect, develop, and report actionable intelligence, allowing the Warfighter to maintain dominance during Multi-Domain Operations. In summary, FTUAS provides transformational capabilities including, VTOL for runway independence, On-The-Move command and control, Soldier led field level maintenance, and enables rapid capability insertions, further allowing the system to keep pace with technology.

    FTUAS Option 1 Textron Systems Corporation.
    FTUAS Option 1 Griffon Aerospace
    Drone
    PEO Aviation
    FTUAS

