Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Hamilton, left, and Airman 1st Class Christopher Daniels, both assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, use the new McEntire Swamp Fox 5k Nature Trail for physical training, April 24, 2024. The 3.1-mile trail is part of an ongoing effort by the 169th Fighter Wing to promote fitness and recreation with an appreciation for the environment and getting outdoors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

The 169th Fighter Wing unveiled a brand-new nature trail, April 23, 2024, equipped with five workout stations designed to promote outdoor fitness and recreation.



The nature trail is a 5k route that begins near the base pond and is marked with a kiosk that includes a map at the entrance.



“The workout stations are a pull-up station, tire flip station, push-up station, sit-up station, and an inverted row and dip station,” said Travis Peake, the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron natural resource manager at McEntire.



The trail is open to all military personnel with a common access card, including retirees, and can be accessed from North Carolina Road near the base's canteen and pond site.



“Creating the McEntire Nature Trail was no small feat, but its significance will endure for generations to come,” said Col. Michael Ferrario, the 169 FW commander. “A lot of hard work went into making this vision a reality and I look forward to getting out there and using it myself.”



Safety measures have been implemented, including signage along the trail to stay on the correct path.



"It's a nature trail, so you should still be aware of snakes and wildlife as well as terrain and other hazards," said Peake. "Having a form of communication, like a cell phone, is important."



The trail will be monitored regularly for any maintenance needs, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for users. Maintenance of the trail will be a joint effort between Peake and the 169 CES’s grounds maintenance.



Peake expressed gratitude for everyone who helped complete the project. Creighton Avery-Woods, a Boy Scout from Troop 95 in Irmo, South Carolina, completed the sit-up station as an Eagle Scout project, and the 169 CES structural shop helped with the other stations and kiosk.



"We've got something on base to break the monotony of running up and down the road all the time," said Peake. "It's something different, and I like it."



With the nature trail now open for all to enjoy, the 169 FW looks forward to fostering a culture of health, wellness, and appreciation for the great outdoors among its personnel.



“This trail isn’t just about a walk, it's a testament to our commitment to preserving nature and promoting healthy living,” said Ferrario. “It’s an investment in our community’s well-being and I’m proud to see it come to fruition.”



You can view a map of the Swamp Fox 5k Nature Trail here, https://www.169fw.ang.af.mil/Portals/62/Environmental/NatureTrail_2024.png.