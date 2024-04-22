Fort Leonard Wood National Guard liaison NCOs receive TRADOC awards

Two Army National Guard Soldiers assigned as liaison NCOs at Fort Leonard Wood were named the best at what they do by U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command.



Master Sgt. Ryan Owens was named the top TRADOC Army National Guard Liaison NCO in charge, and Sgt. 1st Class James Yeakey was named the top TRADOC Army National Guard Liaison NCO.



Army National Guard liaison NCOs help ensure quality Soldiers are retained by assisting, advising and supporting trainees and commanders throughout initial entry training.



The fiscal year 2023 awards were presented March 14 at the Director’s Strength Maintenance Awards Conference in Houston, Texas, and the competition — which included appearing virtually before a panel of senior National Guard enlisted leaders from each of the Army’s key training installations — was held Feb. 29, with Owens competing against four other Soldiers and Yeakey competing against six.



While the LNCO competition has been held for many years as a platform for LNCOs in the ranks of sergeant first class and below “to compete and be recognized on a national platform for their professionalism,” Owens said the LNCOIC competition was new this year, adding it gave master sergeants a chance to compete among their peers in a similar board.



“I found that competing gave me a unique opportunity to endure similar hardships and lead by example,” Owens said. “By experiencing the same struggles felt by my personnel, I am now better equipped to support similar efforts in future endeavors.”



Owens, originally from Petersburg, Illinois, began serving in the Illinois Army National Guard in 2006, and accepted a Title 10 position with the National Guard Bureau in 2020 — he transferred to Fort Leonard Wood in June 2023, where he currently serves as the liaison team’s operations NCOIC. He said receiving the award, “meant more to me than I thought going into the competition.”



“Fort Leonard Wood has produced the TRADOC LNCO of the Year three years in a row leading up to (this year’s) board,” Owens said. “Being able to contribute to that legacy gave me a large sense of pride. Additionally, being recognized only contributes to the trust and faith others within the organization place on me and the program.”



Yeakey, from Quincy, Illinois, served on active duty from 2009 to 2012, before moving over to the Illinois National Guard. He accepted his Title 10 position at Fort Leonard Wood in May 2023, where he leads a team of three NCOs assigned to the 3rd Chemical Brigade. He said his goal has been to “leave it better than you found it.”



“This has been the cornerstone of my career and competing for LNCO of the Year,” Yeakey said. “I have a very knowledgeable and experienced team of professional LNCOs that I work with, and I learn something new from them daily.”



Neville, who is Owens’ and Yeakey’s senior leader at Fort Leonard Wood, spoke on the pride he has in his team, calling Owens “a mentor, a true leader and a beacon of excellence,” and Yeakey’s leadership qualities “exceptional.”



“(Owens’) ability to swiftly grasp complex tasks is truly commendable,” Neville said. “His leadership and attention to detail significantly improved our operational efficiency, and his commitment to excellence sets a high standard for all of us. He consistently puts others first, ensuring the success of the entire team. (Yeakey’s) impact on the Army National Guard team at Fort Leonard Wood has been nothing short of remarkable. In just 11 months since joining the Fort Leonard Wood team, Yeakey has achieved extraordinary milestones. Not only did he swiftly master his LNCO duties and role, but he was also selected to serve as the NCOIC for the largest training brigade in the Army.”



More information on Army National Guard liaison NCO positions is available on the Guard Knowledge Online website.

