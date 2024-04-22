Kimbrough hosts Denim Day walk

Photo By Michelle Gonzalez | Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center hosted the 10th annual Denim Day walk Apr. 24, 2024...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Gonzalez | Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center hosted the 10th annual Denim Day walk Apr. 24, 2024 in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month–an annual campaign to increase awareness about sexual assault, its impact on survivors and the commitment to prevent sexual violence. Clinic staff and members from the Fort Meade community wore denim jeans and walked the 1.5-mile route around Burba Lake, Fort Meade, Maryland, to show their commitment in establishing a command climate of dignity and respect about combating sexual assault. Denim Day is an internationally recognized SAAPM event that stems from a 1990s Italian Supreme Court ruling that overturned a rape conviction based on the argument that the assailant could not have removed tight jeans off alone, which implied consent. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez) see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md.– Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center hosted the Denim Day walk Apr. 24, 2024, in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month–an annual campaign to increase awareness about sexual assault, its impact on survivors and the commitment to prevent sexual violence.



This year commemorates Kimbrough’s tenth year hosting the event.



“Today, we stand together united in denim to show our support for survivors of sexual harassment and sexual assault,” said Col. James C. Maker, commander of the Fort Meade Medical Department Activity and director of Kimbrough, in his remarks kicking off the walk.



“We’re going to walk together to show that we’re going to walk for and with the survivors,” said Maker about the 1.5-mile walk.



Clinic staff and members from the Fort Meade community wore denim jeans to show their commitment to establishing a command climate of dignity and respect and combating sexual assault.



Denim Day—an internationally recognized SAAPM event—stems from a 1990s Italian Supreme Court decision that overturned a rape conviction because the victim wore tight jeans. The judges argued that the denim jeans were too tight for the assailant to remove alone, thereby implying consent. The decision sparked outrage and led to the creation of Denim Day.



The SAAPM event also highlighted pairs of shoes to observe the “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” campaign. The shoes represented some of the survivors who have received assistance and support at the facility.



“Events like this are exceptionally important so that we stand together consolidated, united as a front—a united front—to prevent those behaviors that lead to harassment and assault,” said Maker.



The Army’s theme for its 2024 campaign is “Change Through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent.” The campaign highlights the importance of eliminating sexual assault and sexual harassment by working together to build a respectful culture for all. Everyone plays a critical role in strengthening the command climate by engaging in behaviors that protect others and in supporting one another to achieve personal and professional success.