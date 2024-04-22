Walter Reed Revive "Take Your Sons and Daughters to Work Day" Post-Pandemic, Inspiring More than 150 Young Guests

Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | Cameron Kelsey (red), participates in the time-honored tradition of morning colors as...... read more read more Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | Cameron Kelsey (red), participates in the time-honored tradition of morning colors as the kickoff to "Take Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day" at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on April 25, 2024. After a hiatus caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, Walter Reed reopened its doors for the much-beloved "Take Our Daughters and Sons To Work Day” sometimes termed “Take Your Child to Work Day,” hosting more than 100 children, giving them a firsthand look at the inner workings of the nation's largest and most renowned joint military medical center. see less | View Image Page

After a pause caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center proudly reopened its doors for the much-beloved "Take Your Daughter’s and Sons to Work Day" on April 25, 2024.



The small-scaled event welcomed more than 150 children, offering them a glimpse into what their parents do on a day-to-day basis at the nation's most prestigious joint military medical center.



The day was filled with activities designed to educate and engage, but not without first allowing the children to take part in the time-honored tradition of the 8 a.m. morning colors, immediately followed by remarks from Walter Reed's hospital director, Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin emphasizing the event's significance.



"Today is important because it gives our children a window into the importance of what we do as a healthcare team," shared Austin. "We planned some fun, interactive events that we hope will spark interest in healthcare as a career and in Walter Reed as somewhere to work."



Austin also expressed her pride in Walter Reed's leaders for "Embracing this opportunity and for putting together such a wonderful schedule."



In the courtyard of Walter Reed’s dining facility Café 8901, children explored interactive medical stations, turning curiosity into experiential learning between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.



"Today sheds light on the personal and professional worlds of our staff both in and out of uniform," shared Army Master Sgt. Michael Thomas, Walter Reed's senior enlisted leader for the assistant chief of staff. "Not only is it a day for inspiration, but it’s also a tangible representation of our daily declaration that we truly are 'One Team."



Other exhibits set up in the courtyard area included the Naval Support Activity Bethesda (NSAB) base security team and Morale Welfare and Recreation, Walter Reed Facility Dogs, The American Red Cross, NSAB Morale Welfare and Recreation, and the Warrior and Family Coordination Cell, which offered children an opportunity to win prizes with "spin-the-wheel."



“’Take our Daughters and Sons to Work Day’ does two things,” said Thomas. “It reinforces the bond among the Walter Reed team and fosters stronger ties within families, giving children a glimpse into their parents day-to-day when they leave home and head to work.”



While "Take Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day" at Walter Reed unfolds over just one day, its impact resonates throughout the year, serving as a poignant reminder of the inspiration the team aims instill in future healthcare professionals.



“Here at Walter Reed, the mission extends beyond delivering exceptional medical care; we’re dedicated to strengthening the bonds among our service members, civilians, contractors, and their families,” shared Thomas. “Today’s event embodies our spirit of unity, highlighting that our team’s strength lies not only in professional skills but in the spirit of unity and shared commitment to excellence and inspiring the next generation.”