WAYMED Students Get Hands-On Skills at GLWACH

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – Students from Waynesville High School’s WAYMED program spent the morning of April 25 getting hands-on training in General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital’s simulation lab.

WAYMED is a program at Waynesville High School that provides students with exposure to medical fields. They participate and observe activities related to medicine and healthcare giving them practical knowledge of different medical fields.

Students had the opportunity to deliver a manikin baby, feel its pulse and perform CPR.

“I enjoyed sparking excitement and interest in the medical field with the students and the students seemed to really enjoy getting hands-on with the high-fidelity manikins,” said Jody Mayrand, Military Training Network program director.

GLWACH’s Education Department partners with Waynesville High School to give the WAYMED students a chance to experience what the providers here experience during training.

Most of the students in the WAYMED program plan to pursue a career in the medical field, so doing simulation training allows them to see different career opportunities.

Staff Sgt. Brian Scobee, MTN program administrator, said, “I hope they develop more confidence in what medical providers do. We show them the tools that we use to develop our skills, and what they can expect to see if/when they enter the field. It is a great boost to awareness and appreciation for what medical professionals go through to make sure that they are as competent as they can be in any situation.”

