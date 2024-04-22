Moody Airmen become Voting Assistance Officers

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Team Moody Airmen participated in a Federal Voting Assistance Program workshop at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 24, 2024.



The FVAP aims to improve the ability and education of all eligible voters, regardless of their geographical locations, to easily and confidently cast their votes during elections.



“Voting is a right and a privilege,” said Heather Eudy, Department of Defense FVAP State Legislative Affairs specialist. “FVAP is administered on behalf of the Secretary of Defense and ensures that voters have the tools and resources to vote from anywhere around the world.”



Airmen from different squadrons attended the workshop to become their unit’s respective Voting Assistance Officers which will equip them with the knowledge and resources needed to assist in their workplaces, deployed locations and future duty stations.



“We host these in the U.S. and all around the world,” Eudy said. “The VAOs are able to assist uniform citizens as well as their spouses and dependents when they’re not in their home country or jurisdiction.”



From filling out the Federal Post Card Applications to detailed instructions on how to fill out absentee ballots, to election dates dependent on locations, the VAOs were trained to extend help and guidance to both Airmen and overseas citizens if needed.



“The purpose of the seminar is to educate and train our unit VAOs on how to help our active duty members and families to register to vote,” said Sharon Register, Moody AFB Military Family Readiness Council chief. “They can vote absentee and still participate in that process even though they’re away from home”.



Voting is a cornerstone of democracy and it’s essential that all Americans have an opportunity and choice when it comes to elections.



“We can affect the change that we need and want to see,” Register said. “Voting gives us a voice. You can’t complain if you don’t speak up. You have the right to vote – take advantage of it.”

