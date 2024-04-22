NTAG Southwest Recruiter Surprised by MAP

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Charles White | SAN DIEGO (April 23, 2024) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Mei Zhang, a Wuxi, China...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Charles White | SAN DIEGO (April 23, 2024) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Mei Zhang, a Wuxi, China native, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Southwest as a talent scout at Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Brea, is pinned by NRS Brea Recruiter in Charge (RINC) Navy Counselor 1st Class Manuel Maldonado (left) and her Division Leading Chief Petty Officer Chief Navy Counselor Sebastian Gallego at the NTAG Southwest RINC Conference at Naval Base Point Loma, Harbor Annex, April 23, 2024. In the Navy for less than eight years, Zhang was promoted to the rank of petty officer first class through the Meritorious Advancement Program for her outstanding performance and leadership. NTAG Southwest’s mission is to attract the highest quality candidates from southern California, southern Nevada and western Arizona, to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO (April 23, 2024) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Mei Zhang, a Wuxi, China native, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Southwest as a talent scout at Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Brea, was notified April 23, 2024, that she was out of uniform by NTAG Southwest Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Elizabeth McMullen, at the NTAG Southwest Recruiter in Charge (RINC) conference at Naval Base Point Loma, Harbor Annex.



"The CO said there was something wrong after I gave an answer to a question and I was confused," said Zhang. "My brain just went blank, and I thought I had said something wrong. Then I heard from the one of the RINC's that I was a PS1, so the (second class) devices I was wearing were wrong."



In the Navy for less than eight years, Zhang was promoted to the rank of petty officer first class through the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP).



“MAP is intended to give our CO the opportunity to recognize her best Sailors by advancing them when they are ready for the next level of responsibility,” said NTAG Southwest Command Master Chief John Lanza. “PS1 Zhang exemplifies this program to the fullest and is more than ready for the next level of responsibility.”



“PS1 Zhang has impressed the command and made substantial impacts since she arrived,” said McMullen. “She showed diligence, fortitude, and deep level of knowledge during her Junior Sailor of the Year board and was NTAG Southwest’s New Accession Training (NAT) Recruiter of the Year for fiscal year 2023. Beyond production contribution, PS1 displays the foresight, managerial ability and inspirational connection to the Navy that made her a great candidate for the Navy’s MAP and makes her a great addition to the 1st class petty officer ranks.”



Zhang received her new rank devices from NRS Brea RINC, Navy Counselor 1st Class Manuel Maldonado and her Division Leading Chief Petty Officer Chief Navy Counselor Sebastian Gallego.



Besides being a top Recruiter, Zhang is in the process of obtaining a master's degree in Healthcare Administration from National University.



“Thank you to my chain of command for the recognition, and I truly appreciate the acknowledgment from everyone,” said Zhang. “I'm grateful for this shining moment. It has given me more motivation to continue to work hard and live up to my leadership’s expectations.”



NTAG Southwest’s area of responsibility encompasses more than 210,000 square miles covering southern California, southern Nevada, and western Arizona. Headquartered at Naval Base Point Loma, Harbor Annex, the command has 43 recruiting stations with a mission to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. The command employs more than 275 Sailors and civilian personnel.