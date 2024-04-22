St. Augustine, Florida Native Serves Aboard USS Howard (DDG 83) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 4, 2024) A St. Augustine, Florida native and 2010 graduate of Flagler Palm Coast High School is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), which is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Breneman-Paffumi joined the Navy on January 22, 2013. He wanted a career that would help him provide for his child. He now works as a Culinary Specialist (CS). According to The Bluejacket Manual, Culinary Specialists are responsible for Navy dining facilities. Breneman-Paffumi believes Culinary Specialist are vital to the Navy because they provide food and morale to their shipmates.



“The CS rate is just more than being a cook in the galley,” Breneman-Paffumi said. “Cooking in the galley is only about 20-30% of the job. The other 70-80% is maintaining storeroom inventories, record keeping, providing hospitality, performing receptions for high-ranking officials and foreign countries’ ambassadors to further relations, housekeeping, maintaining the sanitation standards and giving the crew as much morale as possible.”



Breneman-Paffumi joined the Howard on April 8, 2024. He has previously served aboard the USS Nimitz (CVN 68), COMFLEACT Yokosuka and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Breneman-Paffumi’s favorite part about being in the Navy is that he’s able to meet new people and travel the world. He has been stationed in Japan for over six years and he said that he enjoys everything that the country has to offer. So far, he said he has explored the Kanagawa and Tokyo prefecture, but he wants to visit Sapporo, Kyoto and Osaka someday.



“Exploring each prefecture has a different take on the culture and the food,” Breneman-Paffumi said. “The people of Japan are very respectful and hospitable.”



Breneman-Paffumi’s proudest accomplishment in the Navy was winning 1st place in the 2019 ACF Culinary Competition at Great Lakes, Illinois. His long-term goals are to be promoted to chief, commission as a warrant officer and find shore commands that would allow him to remain in Japan for a longer period of time.



“I would like to thank the crew of the Howard all the way down to the most junior Sailor and all the way up to the CO for receiving me in the most hospitable manner,” Breneman-Paffumi said. “Since being onboard, I have gotten to talk to most of the crew and everyone has a lot of good things to say and the life stories I have heard so far are extraordinary. I hope to learn more from everyone as we progress through not only our missions but also our liberty times as well.”



Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

