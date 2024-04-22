AFMC Supervisor Toolkit continues to benefit frontline leaders

Courtesy Photo | Launched in 2021, the AFMC Supervisor Toolkit is a centralized repository of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Launched in 2021, the AFMC Supervisor Toolkit is a centralized repository of resources, tools and guidance designed to help supervisors manage teams across the organization. While the main purpose of the toolkit is to assist supervisors, the resources contained within can benefit any military or civilian as they grow and develop throughout their careers. see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Whether looking for guidance on administering an annual appraisal, addressing employee performance issues, managing awards and recognition, benefits and leave, or more, the Air Force Materiel Command Supervisor Toolkit may hold the answer.



Launched in 2021, the AFMC Supervisor Toolkit is a centralized repository of resources, tools and guidance designed to help supervisors manage teams across the organization. While the main purpose of the toolkit is to assist supervisors, the resources contained within can benefit any military or civilian as they grow and develop throughout their careers.



“We created the toolkit to address challenges identified by managers and supervisors related to finding the right information to manage civilians across the organization. By centralizing the resources, we created a one-stop spot for information,” said Lindsay McNeely, AFMC Human Resources Specialist. “We’ve continuously added to the site to ensure the most up-to-date guidance is available, adding new content as requests have come in from the field."



In addition to performance-related resources such as professional development information, employee and labor relations needs, awards and recognition, telework policy, and appraisal management, the site also includes resources related to crisis and emergency support, casualties, retirement, benefits, and more. The toolkit also includes links to the current AFMC Strategic Plan, the AFMC Connect program and other departmental guidance and policy.



“As part of efforts under the ‘Strengthen Our Team’ line of effort in the current AFMC Strategic Plan, we took time to reassess the toolkit, modernize and expand it to better benefit our uniformed and civilian Airmen and Guardians,” said McNeely. “Our goal is to continue to expand the resources so that it fully supports our supervisor, manager and employee needs.”



The toolkit is available on the AFMC SharePoint (CaC-enabled) at https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/AFMCSupToolkit/SitePages/Supervisor-Toolkit.aspx. It is also linked on the internal AFMC Communication Hub, with additional access via the homepage of the command SharePoint site.



For additional information, and to recommend content for inclusion on the site, email the AFMC Force Development team at AFMC.A1K.Workflow@us.af.mil.