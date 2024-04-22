Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Go Fish! Youths reel in iconic catch

    04.25.2024

    Story by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    There are few activities more timeless and iconic than kids going fishing with their parents or grandparents. Fort Jackson Outdoor Recreation tapped into that tradition with their annual Youth Fishing Derby on April 20.

    The weather could not have been better for more than 115 children accompanied by relatives who attended the event held at Heise Pond. The lake was stocked with 1,800 lbs. of catfish, making it likely that everyone could experience the thrill of reeling in a catch. Youth from ages five to 15 were able to participate for free in this event with prizes given for most combined weight of five fish, and for largest fish overall.

    Alec Stoess, outdoor recreation specialist with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, organized the event so that members of the Fort Jackson community could come out and have a family-friendly, high-quality event for little to no cost.

    If you missed this event, make plans to enjoy Weston Lake Beach Opening Day on May 18, and check out Fort Jackson FMWR Outdoor Recreation online at https://jackson.armymwr.com/categories/outdoor-recreation or stop by Marion St. Station to learn more about their upcoming events.

