U.S. Soldiers honor Italian Liberation Day with local communities

VICENZA, Italy — In Parco della Liberta, translated as Liberty Park, a new laurel wreath lies beneath the monument dedicated to Italian World War II resistance fighters, marking the 79th anniversary of Italy's liberation.



In the park, Lt. Col. John Wildt, commander of the 307th Military Intelligence Battalion, joined the city of Longare’s veterans and community members to honor the efforts and sacrifices made by the Italian resistance movement.



“I am especially proud to stand here today with people of the Veneto and honor those who helped liberate this nation,” said Wildt to the community members of Longare.



“The acts of courage displayed by individual Italians in World War II are legendary.”



Several towns in the Vicenza municipality held ceremonies to pay homage to those who bravely fought against totalitarianism in hopes of bringing freedom and democracy.



A few miles away from Longare, Col. Stephen Skells, commander of the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater, and Lt. Col. Richard Smith, commander of the 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion, also participated in a similar ceremony in the town of Arcugnano.



Skells’ and Smiths' presence affected one Veteran in particular.



Bruno Riello, a 79-year-old Alpini veteran and bugle player for the event, said the sight of American Soldiers brought him joy.



“We wouldn't be free without the support of the Americans,” Riello continued. “I am very happy that they are here with us.”



The 207th MIB-T participated in both Arcugnano and Longare’s Liberation Day ceremonies in support of U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s community outreach initiatives under the Community Alliance Program. The brigade is partnered with Arcugnano and Longare.