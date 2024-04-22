Fair teaches families wellness opportunities

When you hear the term “Wellness” what is the first thing that comes to mind?



For many it might be a doctor’s office, the gym, or a yoga class. Others might think about nutrition, diets, and weight control.



The Family Wellness Fair hosted by Fort Jackson Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program held at the Solomon Center, April 19, sought to expand people’s understanding of how and where they can go to improve wellness both on and off Fort Jackson.



“Wellness comes from different things,” said Kamala Henley, a Family Advocacy Program Specialist with Fort Jackson Army Community Services. “You can go hiking in a national park, or you can go to the library and read a book … you know you can go to the (Armed Forces) Wellness Center, but it comes from different places for different people, different families have different needs.”



The Family Advocacy Program’s mission is to help Soldiers and Families recognize and meet the unique challenges of military lifestyles. While part of their mission is to assist those who have experienced or are experiencing domestic violence, Henley works with Family Advocacy Program prevention, helping to educate and raise awareness to build resilient Army families so that situations don’t escalate.



Henley organized the Family Wellness Fair to connect members of the Fort Jackson community with agencies on and off the installation that have resources beneficial to individuals and families. “I asked a lot of different agencies to bring their resources and let people know that they are there and the resources that families can take advantage of,” she said.



If you missed the fair, you can still find out about the myriad of resources available by contacting the Fort Jackson Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program at (803) 751-5256. Visit their website https://jackson.armymwr.com/programs/acs/family-advocacy for more information.

