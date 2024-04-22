Pease to host STEM open house

PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.H. -- The 157th Air Refueling Wing is hosting a free STEM Open House at Pease Air National Guard Base, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 18, 2024.



The event will feature displays, interactive activities, and exhibitor booths from dozens of local, regional and national leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Guests will also be able to participate in PEASEx, short-form informational talks on featured subjects.



Admission and parking are free to the public.



Parking is on base. All cars, vans and buses can enter through the open gate on Newington Street, Newington N.H. Gates open at 9 a.m. Parking is limited; car-pooling is strongly encouraged.



157th ARW Information:



Stem Open House: https://www.157arw.ang.af.mil/STEM-Open-House-2024/



Facebook: www.facebook.com/157ARW



Instagram: @157ARW

