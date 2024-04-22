Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pease to host STEM open house

    PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.H. -- The 157th Air Refueling Wing is hosting a free STEM Open House at Pease Air National Guard Base, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 18, 2024.

    The event will feature displays, interactive activities, and exhibitor booths from dozens of local, regional and national leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Guests will also be able to participate in PEASEx, short-form informational talks on featured subjects.

    Admission and parking are free to the public.

    Parking is on base. All cars, vans and buses can enter through the open gate on Newington Street, Newington N.H. Gates open at 9 a.m. Parking is limited; car-pooling is strongly encouraged.

    157th ARW Information:

    Stem Open House: https://www.157arw.ang.af.mil/STEM-Open-House-2024/

    Facebook: www.facebook.com/157ARW

    Instagram: @157ARW

