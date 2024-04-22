NSA Bahrain Rallies to Support DoDEA School Amidst Rain-Induced Damage

More than 35 Sailors from Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain demonstrated their commitment to service and community by volunteering at the Bahrain Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) School, April 23 and 25.



The recent heavy rainfall in Bahrain caused extensive damage to the Bahrain DoDEA School classrooms, necessitating a temporary shift to a virtual learning environment.



“The DoDEA Bahrain Schools have shifted to remote learning status this week due to the recent extreme weather conditions in the region and to allow the school management, alongside our military partners and Bahrain International Schools Association, to conduct thorough facility assessments, planning and repairs on the school,” said Jessica Tackaberry, Europe region communications director, DoDEA. “We are working hand in hand with our military partners and Bahrain International Schools Association to ensure repairs are completed and a safe environment for all.”



Recognizing the impact on the students and the importance of their education, the Sailors from NSA Bahrain stepped up to support the school in its time of need. In the aftermath of heavy rainfall causing significant damage to the school's infrastructure, volunteers dedicated more than seven hours of service across two days, playing a crucial role in relocating classrooms and equipment, enabling the school to continue its mission of providing quality education to military dependents in the region.



Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, NSA Bahrain’s commanding officer, commended the efforts of the Sailors, highlighting their commitment to their shipmates and their families.



"So many Sailors answered the call to assist the Bahrain School, many of whom don't have children at the school, but understand how important attending class in person is to the learning process," said Aperauch. "I am beyond proud of our NSA Bahrain team - their selfless hard work and tireless dedication have made it possible for these kids to get back to school as quickly as possible."



NSA Bahrain Sailors moved desks, tables, chairs, and other equipment from the damaged classrooms, facilitating the smooth transition of the school's operations. Their efforts were instrumental in re-establishing a conducive learning environment for the students, allowing them to resume in-person classes.



“We are extremely grateful for the immediate and effective assistance provided by the Sailors from NSA Bahrain," said Kelsey Lambert, Bahrain School Liaison. “Their willingness to lend a helping hand during this challenging time further emphasizes the strong partnership between the military community and our school. Their actions serve as a testament to the spirit of camaraderie and selflessness that defines the military community, and their impact will be felt by the students and staff of the Bahrain DoDEA School for years to come."



