Navy Sailors, Civilians Clean Up Sporting Hill Road

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - Sailors and civilians assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) removed trash and debris from a two-mile stretch of Sporting Hill Road as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) state-wide Adopt A Highway program, April 19.



The cleanup was the latest event supporting the command’s 16-year partnership with PennDOT and served as an opportunity to help preserve the local environment for Earth Day 2024.



“It’s important to contribute to the community that surrounds the bases and that we end up becoming a part of. Even though we’re here for a short amount of time, we need to make sure the impact we leave is substantial and beneficial to all those around us,” said Information Systems Technician 1st Class Colton Henroid, assigned to NAVSUP BSC.



The Navy partners with local communities in promoting environmental and energy education initiatives aimed at preserving, protecting, restoring, and improving the environment. These initiatives may involve activities such as fostering environmental awareness among young people, teaching the values of environmental protection and energy efficiency, enhancing environmental and energy science curricula in schools, implementing recycling programs, and organizing or participating in events focused on energy conservation or environmental cleanup, such as the PennDOT Adopt A Highway program.



“For more than 16 years, NAVSUP BSC has helped maintain South Sporting Hill Road and keep it trash-free. This road serves as an entry road to the base and a major throughway from the Carlisle Pike to South Mechanicsburg,” said Lt. Riley Petsch, project officer and Adopt A Highway coordinator at NAVSUP BSC. “There are a lot of military and government workers as well as civilians that use this road. If they happen to be driving by while we are cleaning up the road, I can imagine it makes them feel good to know there are people who work on the base that care about the local community.”



Adopt A Highway areas include state highway rights-of-way, interchange areas, traffic islands, or two-mile sections of roadway. Community partners volunteer for two years. PennDOT provides materials to maintain designated areas and posts signs along the road to recognize participating partners.



“Civic-minded groups like NAVSUP BSC show pride in their communities by volunteering to help keep our roads clean through the Adopt A Highway program. PennDOT is extremely grateful for the hard work and dedication of our Adopt A Highway partners and recognizes how valuable their efforts are in keeping Pennsylvania beautiful,” said Dave Thompson, district press officer for PennDOT.



Observed on April 22, Earth Day serves as a reminder of the importance of environmental conservation and the responsibility to take action for a healthier planet.



“Community relations is part of the Navy’s mission. We routinely do this, whether we’re deployed overseas or in the local community here in the U.S. It’s all about building a partnership with the local community,” said Capt. David D. Carnal, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC.



NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.



For more information about NAVSUP BSC, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-Business-Systems-Center/.



For more information about the Adopt A Highway program, visit https://www.penndot.gov/about-us/RoadsideBeautification/Pages/Adopt-A-Highway.aspx.