Members of the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron hosted an Earth Day event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2024. The event had an Earth Day-themed game that encouraged visitors to recycle by emphasizing the ease of doing so. The 8th CES utilized proceeds of the on-base recycling program to purchase giveaway items for members of the Wolf Pack that participated in the Earth Day-themed game.
Each April, the Department of the Air Force recognizes Earth Day, highlighting the importance of protecting the environment, and providing materials to encourage Airmen and Guardians to defend the nation and protect our future.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 02:54
|Story ID:
|469468
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sustaining Readiness: 8th CES host Earth Day event, by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT