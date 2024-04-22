Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sustaining Readiness: 8th CES host Earth Day event

    Sustaining Readiness: 8th CES host Earth Day event

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks | Members of the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron stand behind an incentive booth during an...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.23.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron hosted an Earth Day event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2024. The event had an Earth Day-themed game that encouraged visitors to recycle by emphasizing the ease of doing so. The 8th CES utilized proceeds of the on-base recycling program to purchase giveaway items for members of the Wolf Pack that participated in the Earth Day-themed game.

    Each April, the Department of the Air Force recognizes Earth Day, highlighting the importance of protecting the environment, and providing materials to encourage Airmen and Guardians to defend the nation and protect our future.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 02:54
    Story ID: 469468
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustaining Readiness: 8th CES host Earth Day event, by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Sustaining Readiness: 8th CES host Earth Day event
    Sustaining Readiness: 8th CES host Earth Day event
    Sustaining Readiness: 8th CES host Earth Day event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recycling
    Wolf Pack
    Earth Day
    8th CES
    QOL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT