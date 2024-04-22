Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Panton maintenance powers KFT 24

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.25.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Airmen of the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron along with the Pilots of the 35th Fighter Squadron showcased their ability to generate aircraft during a large-scale exercise Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2024. KFT 24 is a combined large-force flying exercise part of the 7th Air Force’s annual training to enhance the interoperability between the U.S. and Republic of Korea forces during air-to-air and air-to-surface missions. During KFT 24 Airmen of the 35th FGS and 35 FS remained mission-ready, providing F-16 Fighting Falcons to support day and nighttime flying operations.

    Wolf Pack
    Pantons
    INDOPACOM
    35th FGS
    KFT24
    Korea Flying Training 2024

