Panton maintenance powers KFT 24

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Airmen of the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron along with the Pilots of the 35th Fighter Squadron showcased their ability to generate aircraft during a large-scale exercise Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2024. KFT 24 is a combined large-force flying exercise part of the 7th Air Force’s annual training to enhance the interoperability between the U.S. and Republic of Korea forces during air-to-air and air-to-surface missions. During KFT 24 Airmen of the 35th FGS and 35 FS remained mission-ready, providing F-16 Fighting Falcons to support day and nighttime flying operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 02:54 Location: KR