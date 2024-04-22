Pride of the Pack: A1C Madylynn Lyman

Airman 1st Class Madylynn Lyman, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineer, was selected as Kunsan Air Base’s Pride of the Pack for the week of April 22-26.





A1C Lyman assumes the duties of a(non-commissioned officer in charge), normally a position held by a Staff or Technical Sergeant, overseeing the Environmental Health Program.



Lyman recently coordinated and conducted 86 water samples for Kunsan and Gwangju AB, during which she detected a critical 3-year gap in asbestos sampling which is mandatory for the installation's water testing. Collaborating with local laboratories and experts, she expedited the sampling process within nine days, effectively addressing the issue and safeguarding the drinking water quality for the wing.



“I appreciate the confidence my leadership has in me for trusting me with a higher level job and being able to get the work done,” said Lyman.



Additionally, Lyman spearheaded a major project that involved gathering data to evaluate the exposure of 8th Maintenance Squadron members to cancer-causing hazardous materials, while simultaneously ensuring radiation protection for 8th Fighter Wing workers.



She successfully concluded these projects by collaborating with eight different agencies across three countries, resulting in adherence to OSHA regulations and the proper documentation of exposure in members' medical records for potential future VA compensation.





In her free time, Lyman is deeply involved in serving the 8th FW community. She actively participates as a dorm council member and co-founded the 535 Attic, a program providing dorm residents with goods passed down from previous Airmen.





Volunteering regularly at the attic, she has established an efficient process to acquire and distribute items to residents at no cost. Lyman has also fostered collaboration between the 535 Attic and the on base Airman's Attic, facilitating monthly donations of clothing and non-perishable items.





“What comes first is the mission and work but if you have that extra energy, you can dedicate it to the community,”said Lyman.





Lyman’s efforts considerably improve the quality of life among Airmen stationed at Kunsan and she is a prime example of the Pride of the Pack.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 02:54 Story ID: 469466 Location: KR Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pride of the Pack: A1C Madylynn Lyman, by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.