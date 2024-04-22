Denim Day marked at Yuma Proving Ground

Photo By Ana Henderson | Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Yuma Proving Ground Command team, Army Community...... read more read more Photo By Ana Henderson | Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Yuma Proving Ground Command team, Army Community Services, Child and Youth Services and members of the workforce wore denim for National Denim Day. Left to right: Clarissa Benavides, Kenneth Musselwhite, Dan Carter, Arlene Moraga, Mariah Boykin. see less | View Image Page

April marks the Army’s Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.



As a sign of solidarity and support for victims of sexual assault, members of the U.S. Army Garrison Yuma Proving Ground Command team, Army Community Services, Child and Youth Services and members of the workforce wore denim for National Denim Day.



A display of jeans with messages also stands in YPG’s headquarters building to raise awareness.



YPG Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Coordinator, Arlene Moraga explains the history behind the day. “The campaign began after a 1998 ruling by the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped the person who raped her removes her jeans, thereby implying consent. The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim.”



The Army's SHARP program exists so the Army can prevent sexual harassment and sexual assaults before they occur.



For help call:

24/7 YPG Helpline (928) 920-3104

DoD Safe Helpline 877-995-5247