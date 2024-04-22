CTC talks science, eclipse on Great Big Podcast

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — The crew of the Great Big Podcast sat down with representatives from the Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College to talk about the many ways the venue celebrates the wonder of science and space, as well as plans to commemorate one of science’s most astonishing events — the upcoming April 8 total solar eclipse.



Known for its star shows and laser light displays, the Mayborn Science Theater has been providing an imaginary journey through space and time for more than 20 years.



Since its opening, thousands of visitors have enjoyed science-themed shows, activities, programs and events that keep enthusiasts entertained and coming back for more.



The planetarium boasts an impressive motion picture display presented on a 360-degree dome-shaped screen.



The panoramic view, artistic mix of light, color and sound, and light shows with spectacular 3D graphics, vibrant laser-generated colors and 15,000 watts of digitally reproduced sound provide a uniquely immersive experience for visitors to see and hear.



The collaboration between the Mayborn Science Theater and CTC is mutually beneficial, explained Angelica Spruce, planetarium manager.



“They support us in what we’re doing,” she said of the college. “They’re really big for us to work with our community, as well as our school districts, and they utilize us to be able to build that.



“We also work with our graphic students,” she continued. “They help create different windows for us or designs that we’re using. It’s showcasing what CTC is able to do, not only to teach those



students, but also giving those students that opportunity to shine.”



Spruce noted that the planetarium is the only one of its kind within a 170-mile radius and estimated that approximately 30,000 students visit annually.



In addition to the many activities the planetarium provides daily, it is celebrating one scientifically rare event that will likely never occur again in the area.



The CTC will host the Eclipse Over Central Texas event April 5-8 on its campus to commemorate the highly anticipated total solar eclipse.



Festivities are open to the public and will feature vendors, shows, entertainment and eclipse-themed merchandise for sale.



Spruce explained that a total solar eclipse occurs when the moon and the sun are perfectly aligned, making the event a rare occurrence that draws spectators nationwide.



“The fact that we are located directly in what we call a totality line, which means it’s going to completely go over the top of us is extremely rare,” Spruce noted. “That will not happen in Killeen, Texas, in any of our lifetimes (again). This is going to be it. There will not be another one that comes by like this for us again.”



Kathryn Winston, planetarium director, agreed.



“The longest amount of time that the eclipse will show for this totality is four minutes and 28 seconds in Torreon, Mexico,” she explained. “And as it moves up from Mexico up into Montreal, Canada, it will get less and less time. We have four minutes and 16 seconds. So, that’s pretty significant and that’s why everybody’s flocking down to this area.”



Bell County officials estimate the area’s population will double with visitors clamoring to experience one of the longest durations of complete darkness at four minutes, 16 seconds, starting at 1:36 p.m. on April 8.



Spruce explained that the event shines a unique light on what the area has to offer.



“It kind of makes us special,” she said. “It brings an extra thing for people coming to visit us. Not only are they coming for this great event, but they also have the option to experience a planetarium. So, we’re bringing in more of a science, space addition to this event that’s happening.”



For more information about the CTC Eclipse over Central Texas event, visit ctcd.edu/solar-eclipse/.



For more information about the Mayborn Science Theater and events, visit starsatnight.org/.

