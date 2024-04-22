Fitness with Phillips: CSEL launches PT video series

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips has always been passionate about physical fitness.



Now, as the Pennsylvania National Guard command senior enlisted leader, Phillips and Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler are trying to get the Soldiers and Airmen of the Pennsylvania National Guard to be little more passionate about physical fitness.



“TAG and I would like to change the culture of health and fitness and emphasize how important it is to individual readiness,” Phillips said. “What are we doing to be physically fit or maintain a higher level of fitness? Once we change the culture to a healthier mindset, working out becomes more routine and less of a burden.”



Phillips recently launched a series of workout videos that he hopes will provide motivation for others to incorporate exercise into their normal battle rhythm – and have some fun doing it. The videos are being filmed with different groups across the Pennsylvania National Guard, including tactical air control party specialists from the Air Force, Ranger-Sapper Assessment Program coordinators from the Army and other groups and individuals who work out on a regular basis.



“These will be of different intensity and not a one-size-fits-all solution,” Phillips said. “I’m hopeful people can gain some tricks and tips along the way to grow one or part of these sessions into a new routine.”



The videos will be geared primarily toward National Guard members, but Phillips said he hopes they also provide motivation for federal and state civilian employees as well.



“While physical fitness is a key aspect of readiness for Soldiers and Airmen, exercising is important for everyone,” Phillips said.



Phillips, who became CSEL in September 2023, admits that physical training can be a grind some days. If it were easy, he said, everyone would be in shape.



“But we are not the average folks in society; we have answered a higher calling to our country and the commonwealth,” Phillips said. “Soldiers and Airman are the 1% of the population that will answer the call when our nation needs us. We will not have time to whip ourselves into better physical condition – we should already be at the ready.”



In addition to the video series, Phillips also recently established the CSEL Challenge, where the goal is to run, walk or complete a combination of the two events totaling 100 miles in a 10-week period beginning April 1.



While physical fitness is one of his priorities as CSEL, Phillips wants everyone to know that it’s not all he thinks about.



“The bottom line is that being in good shape contributes to a better overall quality of life,” he said. “Let’s take the necessary steps towards managing our weight, physical health and mental fitness.



“We are a team, and it is essential to support each other in all efforts to be better, to be a ready fighting force,” he added. “Grab your battle buddy and let’s get in shape.”

