SAPR Hosts Real Talk Event

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- In support of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office hosted a SAPR Real Talk event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 22, 2024.



“Beneath the Uniform” seminar taught healthy boundaries, emotional intelligence, trauma-informed care and how to build, maintain, and foster professional relationships.



“I think oftentimes we forget what is at the core of an Airman – who they are as a person, what they value, what they believe in,” said Luzmeilyn Camper, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator and Program Manager. “It’s not often talked about or addressed. How can we grow our Airmen and turn them into future Air Force leaders if we are not investing time in their personal growth.”



The event provided Airmen the opportunity to address the individual behind the uniform, acknowledging more than just their military role.



“The team wanted to teach members of the 23rd Wing how to develop and sustain relationships, and be able to have challenging conversations,” said Senior Master Sgt. Derek Longshore, 23rd Force Support Squadron development advisor. “We also wanted them to be informed when addressing difficult conversations, and how emotional intelligence can aid in making these topics part of their day-to-day interactions.”



Following the professional development portion, a panel of helping agency personnel from across the installation came prepared to answer questions in an open-discussion forum.



As the lead panelist, Longshore said the event was designed to familiarize attendees with helping agency personnel like equal opportunity, inspector general and legal to facilitate conversation and open dialogue.



“I hope Airmen took away the valuable tools and characteristics to help establish, maintain, and build relationships within their organizations and personal lives,” Longshore said. “I hope this event happens again in the future – I would love to take part in it.”



The event is one of many proactive approaches the SAPR team developed to aid in fostering a culture of empathy, respect, and accountability within the Air Force community, emphasizing the importance of investing in the personal growth and well-being of every individual “Beneath the Uniform.”

