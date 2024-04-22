CAR tosses first pitch, awards $240K Minuteman Scholarship for Army Reserve’s birthday

Photo By Sgt. Nicholas Vidro | Lt. Gen. Jodi Daniels, commanding general of the Army Reserve, gets ready to throw the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Nicholas Vidro | Lt. Gen. Jodi Daniels, commanding general of the Army Reserve, gets ready to throw the opening pitch at a Tampa Bay Ray's game on April 23, 2024, at Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida. The Chief of the Army Reserve celebrated the Army Reserve Birthday by swearing in new recruits, presenting a $240,000 Minuteman Scholarship check to an enlistee, and throwing the opening pitch for the game. see less | View Image Page

[TAMPA, Fla.] The chief of the Army Reserve tossed out the first pitch at the April 23 baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Detroit Tigers in honor of the Army Reserve’s 116th birthday.



“Well, it’s 116th—so, this is my fourth year of Army Reserve birthdays, and unfortunately this will be the last one that I will celebrate in uniform since I will retire later on this summer,” said Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, the 34th commanding general of the Army Reserve and the first female to lead the component.



“For me, it's sort, it is bittersweet, but it's glorious, all rolled into one,” the Rolla, Missouri, native said.



In addition to throwing out the first pitch, Daniels administered the oath of enlistment to 33 new Army recruits and presented a local student with a $240,000 Minuteman Scholarship check.



The scholarship recipient Jamison Townsend, who is slated to attend Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Tallahassee, Florida, plans to major in criminal justice.



“It's terrific for the Rays to support us and especially today being the Army Reserve's 116th birthday—that’s also super special,” said the general who earned her computer science PhD at the University of Massachusetts. “We really appreciate that recognition from them for our service members.”



Daniels was hosted by the Army Reserve Medical Command, headquartered at nearby Pinellas Park, Florida, and the “Warrior Medics” provided the color guard for the playing of the National Anthem.



The Iraq War veteran said it was appropriate to spend the Army Reserve birthday with AR-MEDCOM Soldiers because the Army Reserve was founded in 1908 first as a professional medical corps for Big Army.



“To have our honor guard out there from the Army Reserve Medical Command was terrific—chatted with those guys--they're doing awesome,” she said.



The CAR said she was impressed that the members of the color guard were working for promotions, which is one of her priorities.



“We've got two of them that are promotable to staff sergeant within the next two weeks and then another one probably in the next couple three months, and that's awesome,” she said. “That's what I'm looking for, continued forward mobility.”



Before throwing out the first pitch to one of the Tampa Bay Rays players, the general stood in front of a formation of 33 new enlistees and administered them their oath of office before they reported to their basic training.



“I got to talk to most of them and they're all really excited,” she said.

“They're looking forward to what they're going to be doing,” Daniels said. “I was asking them what kind of career field they were going into and what kind of positions and they're real excited.”



The general said she was privileged to be there at the beginning of their careers and to feed off of their optimism. “For me to draw that energy was really great and you never know where they will end up.”



One of the Tampa-area recruiters, Staff Sgt. Briana Hamacher said it was a thrill for her and the other recruiters to have Daniels swear in the new recruits in centerfield.



“It is a great opportunity to expose the future Soldiers to early in their career to give them a sense as to what it is like to be part of a team,” Hamacher said.



The staff sergeant said it was also special for the recruits to experience the appreciation from the fans.



The recruiter said she did not get to go to a ball game when she enlisted, and when she took the oath of enlistment, it was given to her by a Marine officer.



Hamacher and the other recruiters tried to bring as many recruits as they could because it is such a unique way to get sworn in, she said. “It depended if they could get off work or had school, but we wanted to give as many as they could the opportunity.”



Despite the headlines, the staff sergeant said Army recruiters are busy and many people are coming in to enlist.



“We are constantly surprised by number of people who actually do walk in, who still want those combat jobs, but even if they don’t want combat, people are starting to realize that there are so many more opportunities than just combat.”



Retired Army Reserve Lt. Col. Roger Trout, one of Florida’s Army Reserve Ambassadors, said it was a privilege to share the Army Reserve’s birthday with Daniels, the new enlistees and the AR-MEDCOM “Warrior Medics.”



“It is always a great event, being here at the Rays game, especially for the Soldier we were able to give the Minuteman Scholarship to,” the ambassador said. “It’s one of the best things of my job.”



Trout said he was also grateful to witness Daniels swear in the 33 recruits.



“Seeing these young people raising their hands to serve their country, being with the general for that, it is always, always a great pleasure.”