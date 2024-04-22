Engineering Duty Officers Enlighten Virginia Tech Midshipmen on Career Opportunities

Photo By Telly Myles | Blacksburg, Va - A trio of Engineering Duty Officers (EDOs) from the Supervisor of...... read more read more Photo By Telly Myles | Blacksburg, Va - A trio of Engineering Duty Officers (EDOs) from the Supervisor of Shipbuilding in Newport News embarked on a mission to enlighten the future of our nation. The officers, Lt. Jack Cathcart, Lt. Latrivia Johnson, and Ensign Mark Amdahl visited Virginia Tech to deliver a lecture to a unit of over 200 Midshipmen from the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC). The lecture focused on the myriad of career opportunities available within the EDO community, April 24. Photo by Lt. James Whitlesey, Pictured Ensign Mark Amdahl (left), Lt. Latrivia Johnson (center), Lt. Jack Cathcart (right). see less | View Image Page

Blacksburg, Va - A trio of Engineering Duty Officers (EDOs) from the Supervisor of Shipbuilding in Newport News embarked on a mission to enlighten the future of our nation. The officers, Lt. Jack Cathcart, Lt. Latrivia Johnson, and Ensign Mark Amdahl visited Virginia Tech to deliver a lecture to a unit of over 200 Midshipmen from the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC). The lecture focused on the myriad of career opportunities available within the EDO community, April 24.



Described as highly successful by Cathcart, the visit was an initiative aimed at providing the Midshipmen with a comprehensive understanding of the potential career paths within the naval engineering sector. The officers shared their experiences and insights, shedding light on the various roles and responsibilities that come with being part of the EDO community.



Their combined expertise and dedication played a crucial role in making this event a success. This visit underscores the commitment of the EDO community to foster a well-informed and prepared generation of naval officers. It serves as a testament to their dedication to sharing knowledge and experiences with those who are poised to shape the future of naval engineering.



An Engineering Duty Officer in the U.S. Navy ensures the Naval and Joint Forces are equipped with the most capable vessels and systems. They utilize their skills in math, science, and business management to enhance the Navy’s warfighting capabilities and maintain a robust cybersecurity network. Their responsibilities include conducting research on operational needs, leading the design of new ships and their systems, and managing the construction and maintenance of the Navy’s fleet.