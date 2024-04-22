Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRLC Acknowledges and Supports Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Awareness through Denim Day Walk

    On April 24, NMRLC hosted the annual Denim Day Walk in support of Sexual Assault

    WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Story by Julius Evans 

    Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Williamsburg, VA

    Throughout April, NMRLC has brought attention to Sexual Assault Prevention & Response (SAPR) through mass distribution email notifications, SAPR informational displays, and All-Hands training led by LS2 Alexis Greene, NMRLC Operations Directorate and command SAPR Coordinator. During the training that was conducted in person and through MS TEAMS, Petty Officer Greene explained the importance of increasing prevention awareness, victim centered support, intimidation free reporting, and accountability goals.

    Furthering the awareness efforts, Greene promoted the NMRLC Denim Day Walk in support of survivors of sexual assaults and efforts to educate themselves and others about all forms of sexual violence.

    The turnout and support for SAPR awareness and the NMRLC Denim Day Walk was phenomenal. Participants represented commands stationed both on Cheatham Annex and Naval Weapon Station Yorktown, including the Naval Ophthalmic Readiness Activity (NORA), Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG), and Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC).

    When asked about the event, Greene shared her thoughts about the participation and support expressed for sexual assault victims and victim awareness.

    “It truly meant a lot to have the support we did despite the rain. It was great to see the diversity in participation as well from the different branches, paygrades, civilians and even people that saw us walking and joined in. I don’t doubt we got our point across that we support and stand with survivors of sexual assault. Also, my shipmates who volunteered to keep us all safe and organized everything really made this come together and I am so grateful for every one of them,” Greene said.

    Another participant who braved the weather to walk in the drizzling rain in support of SAPR awareness and Denim Day explained why this event was important to her.

    “It was the great turn-out that motivated me. I was helping with road guard and Corpsman ambulatory coverage so that people were safe. It was nice to see the different people come out to support the event, even in the rain. Hooyah SAPR team, and special thanks to LS2 Greene for organizing the event,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyra Gatt, NMRLC Design Directorate.

    Next year in April, maybe you too can support your local Denim Day in support of sexual assault prevention and response awareness.

