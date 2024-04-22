Reshaping a resilient body and mind

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. -- Relentlessly working towards this goal for months, Studer walked off the stage after a few short minutes, knowing he didn’t make the cut.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Jerime Studer, a U-28A Evaluator Combat Systems Officer, was strikingly familiar with the competitive nature of sports. He had been an athlete for the majority of his life, having played football through college and following every fitness program he could find. This competition, however, was completely foreign to him.



Studer recalls his first experience in a bodybuilding competition as nerve wracking.



"I assumed I was there to compete and nobody around me was my friend," says Studer. "I sat quietly and didn’t even know how to get ready, so I followed those around me."



Nearing the stage, Studer was tense. Injured and not knowing what to expect, he made his way in front of the judges and began his routine.



"I had cut my throat wide open while eating, two weeks prior to the competition," says Studer. "I could have used that as an excuse and chose not to do the show, but I made the choice to go for it."



Studer found himself in a precarious situation. With ill preparation he attempted to complete the competition.



"I lost my first show badly," says Studer. "I didn’t complete the required poses and didn’t even stand on stage correctly to be judged."



Studer felt the loss as any individual would. Knowing that months of training had culminated in a disappointing outcome, he developed a unique perspective on the path ahead.



"I could have left embarrassed and told myself I would never do it again, but that’s why I love this sport," Studer said. "The excuses are always there for you to use, but you’re never really losing. I knew it would be a hard road to being a true competitive bodybuilder, but I also knew it was something I could do."



Whether it be in the gym, on a stage, or in a uniform Studer knows that his approach to adversity impacts those around him. As a leader, he had to show that he was willing to exceed expectations so that others may do the same.



“Major Studer continually lifts up all those around him with positivity and regardless of the changes happening the constant is that he will be there when you need him,” says Capt. Charles Woods, Air Force Special Operations Command deputy A33 director. “Studer is a disciplined leader that isn’t afraid to put the work in, acting as a sensor for all those around him and ensuring they’re at 100 percent to get after the mission.”



At his following competitions, Studer began connecting with the other competitors. Through these connections, he gained an even deeper appreciation for the sport.



"We all had worked so hard for our chance to stand on stage for a minute or two," says Studer. "Every one of them had a great story. It was a special connection to have when you know they’ve been working at this for so long. Just putting themselves out there takes courage."



As Studer prepares to compete in his next competition, he leans on the lessons he’s learned throughout his time bodybuilding and continues to push himself to make his dreams a reality.



"Understanding how to find results and embracing the extensive effort it will take is something I have learned greatly from this sport," says Studer. "I do my best to motivate others and help them out regardless of what their fitness goals are. Your body is the first quiet statement you make about yourself, so take control and don’t let it say something you don’t want it to."

