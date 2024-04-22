Fort Irwin teams up for Awareness during ASAP Color Run

Photo By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson | FORT IRWIN, Calif.– Fort Irwin Child and Youth Services (CYS) employee paints the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson | FORT IRWIN, Calif.– Fort Irwin Child and Youth Services (CYS) employee paints the sky with purple paint dust during ASAP Color Run... Fort Irwin Soldiers and community members showed their ‘true colors’ as they teamed up to raise awareness for alcohol and substance abuse during the 2024 Alcohol Awareness Month Color 5K Color Run/Walk hosted by the Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at Fort Irwin, California. A host of Soldiers, family, volunteers and Army wellness and community organizations joined in the effort to spread alcohol awareness, to include: Army Community and Family Services (ACS); Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation (FMWR); the Family Advocacy Program (FAP); Sexual Harassment and Assault Prevention (SHARP); the Financial Readiness Program (FRP);Survivor Outreach Services (SOS);Weed Army Community Hospital (WACH); Behavioral Health; and the Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers (BOSS) Program– who provided giveaways and stations with water and buckets of dry paint in the colors of orange, red, yellow, green, blue and purple to shower participants with as they made the trek across post. see less | View Image Page

FORT IRWIN, Calif.– Fort Irwin Soldiers and community members showed their ‘true colors’ as they teamed up to raise awareness for alcohol and substance abuse during the 2024 Alcohol Awareness Month Color 5K Color Run/Walk hosted by the Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at Fort Irwin, California. A host of Soldiers, family, volunteers and Army wellness and community organizations joined in the effort to spread alcohol awareness, to include: Army Community and Family Services (ACS); Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation (FMWR); the Family Advocacy Program (FAP); Sexual Harassment and Assault Prevention (SHARP); the Financial Readiness Program (FRP);Survivor Outreach Services (SOS);Weed Army Community Hospital (WACH); Behavioral Health; and the Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers (BOSS) Program– who provided giveaways and stations with water and buckets of dry paint in the colors of orange, red, yellow, green, blue and purple to shower participants with as they made the trek across post.

When it comes to alcohol awareness, Fort Irwin Alcohol Awareness Month (AAM) and Color Run lead and ASAP facilitator Liz Sinclair said the number one idea she wants Soldiers to take-away from the event is, “have a plan.”

“We are not telling our Soldiers, ‘don’t have fun,’” said Sinclair. “We just want them to be smart. If you are going to drink, have a plan… don’t drive, make sure you have a battle-buddy… just be safe.”

And if Soldiers think they are someone they love may be experiencing issues with alcohol or other substances, Sinclair said she wants to know they have no-risk resources.”

“Anyone can stop by ASAP here and just learn a little more about at-risk behaviors, become educated for themselves, and their co-workers and families,” said Sinclair. “In fact we have a great coffee bar, relaxation room and massage chair. We encourage Soldiers– and leaders, to just stop by and take a break for self-care.”

“Self-care is really important to overall wellness and we want everyone to feel comfortable coming by ASAP anytime for that re-charge,” Sinclair said.

And while the main focus of the Color Run is Alcohol Prevention Month, with the slogan, “Be your best, drink less” Sinclair stressed that on Fort Irwin, when Soldiers and families need assistance, there really is ‘no wrong door.”

In fact, according to Sinclair, the Color Run began as an extension of the Fort Irwin “No Wrong Door” policy.

“The No Wrong Door policy was put in place here as we increasingly saw Soldiers having problems in one area of their lives were also experiencing issues in other areas,” said Sinclair. “Often Soldiers and Families dealing with issues with alcohol and substance issues… or finances,… mental health– or even just health issues, are feeling these challenges bleed over into other areas of their life and it can be very overwhelming.”

The No Wrong Door policy ensures that anyone here on Fort Irwin that is experiencing some kind of crisis, or that just needs more information, will find the right agency to help; that initial point of contact they reach out to has the responsibility to help the Soldier or family member get to the appropriate person that can help them, whether that means referrals or escorting them personally.

Each of the stations on the event route, and the colors of paint, represented different focus areas with which Fort Irwin leaders strive to provide education and assistance for Soldiers and community members.

“This month is Alcohol Awareness month, but it is also the Month of the Military Child, and Financial Readiness month,” said Sinclair. “There is an overlap in all of these areas/issues that we see with Soldiers and Families and this Color Run is a way for all our agencies here at Fort Irwin to spread alcohol prevention awareness and to show a united front in helping our Soldiers with any issue they may have as an extension of the No Wrong Door policy.”

Fort Irwin’s new Suicide Prevention Program Coordinator (SPPC) Dr. Myron Byles (“Dr. B”) was on hand to lend support.

“This event is a great event to spread awareness… It's a lot of fun for the community and it introduces Soldiers to all the resources they need in an informal atmosphere– before they are in crisis and need help,” said Byles.

“The biggest take-away I want Soldiers to have [in regards to alcohol awareness] is ‘don’t drive’. Have that plan in place to get home safely… and of course if you are having a problem or need some help– come get some help,” said Byles. “And of course, drink in moderation… like our motto here says, ‘be your best, drink less.’”

The Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) mission is to strengthen the overall fitness and effectiveness of the Army´s workforce, to conserve manpower and enhance the combat readiness of Soldiers. For more information about ASAP here, visit: Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) :: FORT IRWIN , stop by Bldg. 452 on 3rd Street, Fort Irwin, Ca 92310, or call (760)380-4153.