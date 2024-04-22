Denim Day: The Tennessee National Guard Stands Against Sexual Violence

Photo By Edgar Castro Palencia | Members of the Tennessee National Guard Joint Family Programs and staff of the Joint...... read more read more Photo By Edgar Castro Palencia | Members of the Tennessee National Guard Joint Family Programs and staff of the Joint Public Affairs Office stand together in support of Denim Day on April 24, at Joint Force Headquarters in Nashville. Denim Day was signed to bring awareness to issues surrounding sexual assault and prevention. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by retired Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Castro). see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Denim Day has become a widely recognized observance in numerous organizations, including the Tennessee National Guard, to raise awareness of the grim reality of sexual assault and the destruction it causes in many organizations.



Denim Day is observed to raise awareness and protest against sexual violence and victim blaming. The day originated from a 1999 Italian High Court Case in which a rape conviction from 1992, where an 18-year-old girl was raped by her driving instructor, was overturned because the justices believed the victim’s jeans were too tight for the attacker to remove without her help. In response, women in the Italian Parliament wore jeans in protest. Denim Day has since become a global movement to show support to survivors of sexual assault and challenge societal attitudes that excuse or condone such violence.



In the United States, Denim Day has been commemorated annually on the last Wednesday of April. In the Tennessee National Guard, it is not just a day to wear casual clothing, but a day to stand in solidarity with survivors of sexual assault and promote a culture of respect and consent.



“Denim Day is a crucial observance within the military as it underscores the vital message that clothing does not imply consent, just as rank or positions of leadership do not grant the authority to override personal boundaries or autonomy,” said Matt Thompson, Tennessee’s Sexual Assault Response Officer. “This day serves as a powerful reminder that sexual assault can occur to any Service Member, regardless of their position, rank, or attire. It emphasizes the imperative need for all military personnel to understand and respect the principles of seeking and giving consent.”



The mission of the Tennessee National Guard’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program is to prevent and respond to incidents of sexual assault, while promoting a culture of dignity, respect, and professionalism. Through education, training, and support services, the program aims to empower members to intervene as active bystanders, provide assistance to victims, and create a safe and accountable environment. By fostering a culture of prevention, education, and support, the SHARP program plays a crucial role in ensuring all members of the Tennessee National Guard are treated with respect and have access to the resources needed in cases of an incident.



“We have the ultimate responsibility to keep and maintain the strength of our force,” said Thompson. “Denim Day is a wonderful opportunity for the Tennessee National Guard to honor our commitment to eliminating sexual assault and to visually represent our solidarity in the belief that the only pathway to consent is through an enthusiastic ‘yes’.”



As Guardsmen don their denim, they honor the courage and resilience of survivors and pledge to continue the fight against sexual assault. Denim Day in the Tennessee National Guard is not just a fashion statement – it is a symbol of solidarity, empathy, and commitment to creating a safer and more accountable military community for all.



The Tennessee National Guard’s Victim Advocates can be reached at the Tennessee National Guard Sexual Assault Response Hotline 24/7 at (615) 313-7501. The DoD Safe Helpline is also available 24/7 to assist victims with the reporting process and next steps after a sexual assault. Anyone can reach a trained, confidential, Safe Helpline staff member by phone at (877) 995-5247 or by downloading the Safe Helpline App.



