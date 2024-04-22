MARMC Wins FY2023 RMC Excellence Award

Photo By Danielle Lofton | Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) Commanding Officer Capt. Jay Young...... read more read more Photo By Danielle Lofton | Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) Commanding Officer Capt. Jay Young (left) and Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center (CNRMC) and Director, Surface Ship Maintenance, Modernization, and Sustainment (SEA21) Rear Adm. William ‘Bill’ Greene, pose for a photo with the 2023 Maintenance Excellence Award trophy and banner. Each year, this award recognizes a single Regional Maintenance Center for outstanding performance and Fleet support in the execution and oversight of surface ship maintenance, modernization, and repair. MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK Va. – Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) was presented with the 2023 Regional Maintenance Center (RMC) Excellence Award April 23.



Each year, this award recognizes a single RMC for outstanding performance and Fleet support in the execution and oversight of surface ship maintenance, modernization, and repair. Commands undergo evaluation based on various criteria, including mission accomplishments, innovative resource utilization, and quality of life programs.



Reflecting on this achievement, MARMC Commanding Officer Capt. Jay Young remarked, "A relentless pursuit of excellence has once again enabled this outstanding accomplishment. Earning this award for the second year in a row speaks volumes to the unwavering commitment, dedication, expertise, and resilience of every team member. As we proceed into the coming year, we will continue to raise the bar, push boundaries, and set new benchmarks of excellence in all that we do."



“It all starts with maintenance,” said Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center (CNRMC) and Director, Surface Ship Maintenance, Modernization, and Sustainment (SEA21) Rear Adm. William ‘Bill’ Greene during the award ceremony. “MARMC is a big part of that effort. Not just here in Norfolk but all across the world supporting the 2nd, 5th and 6th Fleets, and all of the other RMCs across the country.”



Some of the accomplishments that distinguished MARMC as the 2023 award winner are:



• Conducted 45 Total Ship’s Readiness Assessments resulting in over 21,000 hours of training to Ship’s Force.

• The waterborne reinstallation of USS Iwo Jima’s rudders by MARMC’s Dive Locker in 20 days; marking the first-ever evolution of this magnitude outside of a dry-dock resulting in the avoidance of a 45-day maintenance delay.

• MARMC’s Miniature/Micro-miniature (2M) and Module Test Repair (MTR) Lab recorded $2,685,696 in cost avoidance with a total of 684 repairs.

• The Contracts Department was responsible for the award and execution of a portfolio exceeding $1 billion and successfully piloted the first ever availability utilizing Streamlined Growth Management.

• MARMC’s four “Get Real Get Better” pilot programs identified key areas for efficient improvement of safety and maintenance in the ship repair industry.



“Numerous initiatives and projects pioneered by MARMC have provided unequaled efficiency and quality, ultimately supporting the Navy’s objective of providing cost-wise readiness,” said Greene. “By their commitment to excellence, determination and selfless devotion to duty, the Officers, Sailors, civilians, and contractor personnel of MARMC reflected great credit upon themselves and upheld the highest traditions of the United States Defense Department.”



MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.