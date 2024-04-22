Navy Sailor Strikes a Balance between Military Service at Walter Reed and Miss Maryland Competition

Photo By Ricardo Reyes | Harmonizing her dreams of a Navy career and competing in the Miss Maryland...... read more read more Photo By Ricardo Reyes | Harmonizing her dreams of a Navy career and competing in the Miss Maryland competition, Hospitalman Evelyn Johnson is weaving a remarkable tale of courage, aspiration, and resilience. Johnson sees the pageant as an avenue to bring light to fraught issues, especially those of human trafficking and eating disorders – causes she adamantly supports. see less | View Image Page

Harmonizing her dreams of a Navy career and competing in the Miss Maryland competition, Hospitalman Evelyn Johnson is weaving a remarkable tale of courage, aspiration, and resilience.



The strong example set by her father and brother ignited a passion within her to stand up and contribute to the nation's safety. Overwhelmed by the sense of pride on her father's return from deployment, Johnson dreamed of emanating the same feelings for her family and future generations.



"I've wanted to join the Navy since I was a little girl," shared Johnson.



She attributes this calling to the influence and the intense feelings of peace and pride evoked by her father's service. The decision was further cemented when her brother joined the U.S. Marine Corps. As Johnson humorously noted, "...well, Tom Cruise played a convincing sailor to a 10-year-old girl."



In parallel, Johnson also embarked on a journey of the Miss Maryland Competition. She sees the pageant as an avenue to bring light to fraught issues, especially those of human trafficking and eating disorders – causes she adamantly supports.



Johnson explained her motivation, "God called me to shine a light on the truth about human trafficking. My platform is about bringing more awareness to the world about what is happening to our children."



Being raised in Alaska and Iowa in a military family allowed Johnson to grow amidst changing environments, valuing family bonds and the lessons learned. Her parents' continual push for excellence helped shape who she is today.



"When contemplating my career path, I joined the Navy right after graduating high school. I didn't know what I wanted, but I knew I needed stability for a few years until I figured it out," shared Johnson.



Currently serving at Walter Reed, Johnson juggles her demanding role as a Nursing Administrative Specialist within the Nursing Administration Department and Miss Maryland competition preparations. "Navy comes first," affirmed Johnson. However, she's grateful for her supportive leadership, which helps her manage both.



Her future aspirations include completing her BSN in forensic sciences/psychology. "Trusting God's plan," she believes in stepping onto the path to "fulfill her purpose and align with a larger plan."



Her inspiring journey is a message to others – "not to lose sight of one's identity under the weight of others' perceptions."



For Johnson, this is a poignant reminder not to be held captive by the opinions of others and encourages people to pursue their fears and desires without hesitation. She emphasizes, "The only opinion that truly matters is God's. He calls you worthy."