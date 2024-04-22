US Army sergeant provides first aid to man who suffered heart attack in Georgia

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Nicholas E. Maples from the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 51st Chemical Company...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Nicholas E. Maples from the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 51st Chemical Company (Hazard Response) provided CPR to a man who suffered a heart attack near his apartment complex in Hinesville, Georgia, March 28. Maples serves as a Stryker Systems Maintainer and leads two other Soldiers in the Maintenance Platoon of the 51st Chemical Company. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Preston Ouzts. see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Ga. – A U.S. Army sergeant provided CPR to a man who suffered a heart attack near his apartment complex in Hinesville, Georgia, March 28.



Sgt. Nicholas E. Maples from the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 51st Chemical Company (Hazard Response) responded immediately and provided CPR for 20 minutes until paramedics arrived on scene.



Maples then briefed the paramedics.



“I notified them of the whole situation that had happened. They said I did well,” said Maples, adding that his U.S. Army training helped during the incident. “In Army medical situation lanes, we are trained to protect the people to the left and right.



Maples serves as a Stryker Systems Maintainer and leads two other Soldiers in the Maintenance Platoon of the 51st Chemical Company. U.S. Army Hazard Response companies conduct Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) reconnaissance, surveillance and decontamination operations with conventional and special forces around the world and provide support to civil authorities across the nation.



Maples said being a mechanic is always a high tempo job in the military.



“Helping our Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicles to find a safe path and allow the rest of the company to confront any mission is very rewarding,” said Maples.



A native of Jacksonville, Florida, who attended the Darnell Cookman School of the Medical Arts, Maples has been in the Army for six years. He previously served in the Fort Cavazos, Texas-based 1st Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.



Maples is carrying on a family tradition of serving his nation.



“My great grandfather served in the Army in World War II, and I had very high respect for him,” said Maples.



In the future, Maples hopes to progress in his career, help his children through school and assist his wife with her master’s degree at medical school.



The 51st Chemical Company is part of the 83rd Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s premier CBRNE formation.



Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



1st Sgt. Christoper J. Noseworthy, the senior enlisted leader of the 51st Chemical Company (Hazard Response), said Maples had demonstrated the Army values by providing CPR to the man in his apartment complex.



"Sgt. Maples did what Soldiers are trained to do when they are confronted with a challenge. He exhibited both selfless service and duty from the Army Values while stepping up and taking charge by coming to the aid of a person in need,” said Noseworthy, a native of Phoenix who has served in the U.S. Army for 16 years and deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait. “Soldiers like Sgt. Maples are the reason why we have the greatest Army in the world.”