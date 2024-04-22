NTAG Empire State Volunteers at NJ/NY Regional SeaPerch Competition

In an effort to spread awareness about STEM education and career opportunities, 30 Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Empire State volunteered their time to support the NJ/NY Regional SeaPerch Competition at Neptune Aquatic Center, April 13.



Hosted by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Lakehurst and Neptune High School, this event brought together over 42 high schools and 300 students from the New York and New Jersey area.



“Since 2021, Sailors assigned to NTAG Empire State have been volunteering at SeaPerch events to support students interested in STEM,” said Cmdr. Rob Ballard, commanding officer, NTAG Empire State. “SeaPerch provides students with experience in engineering and robotics at a young age, potentially inspiring them to pursue similar careers in the Navy. For many of the students, this is the first time they have interacted with military personnel and it gives them a chance to ask questions and learn more about each Sailors’ unique career.”



The SeaPerch program, designed to cultivate students’ interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, offers participants the opportunity to construct and operate an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV). Throughout the project, students gain valuable insights into engineering concepts, problem-solving, teamwork, and technical applications. These skills are vital for shaping the future of the Navy and the broader STEM community.



“Years ago, when I first got involved with SeaPerch, I did it to promote Navy awareness,” said Navy Counselor 1st Class Petty Officer Michael Vagle. “However, the program is so much more than that. I love helping shape the minds of young high school students and mentoring them in STEM, all while building lasting relationships with the community.”



Throughout the SeaPerch competition, students encounter challenges that require critical thinking, teamwork, and problem-solving skills. Overcoming these obstacles fosters resilience and a growth mindset, qualities essential for success in any career, particularly in STEM fields and the Navy.



NTAG Empire State encompasses regions including New York City, Long Island, and northern New Jersey. It consists of 32 Enlisted Recruiting Stations, with additional stations in Germany and Italy. The combined goal of these stations is to attract the highest quality candidates for America's Navy, ensuring a strong and capable force for the nation's defense.

