We are over half way through Readiness Challenge X, and our Engineers are bringing the energy now more than ever. Some of our favorite exercises from the third day include a small unmanned aircraft systems response, sprayer calibration, and a Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (SPEK) set up with our FSS teammates. It's getting down to the wire…
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2024 10:24
|Story ID:
|469366
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Readiness Challenge X Day 3 Recap, by Jena Calvitti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT