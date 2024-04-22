Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness Challenge X Day 3 Recap

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Story by Jena Calvitti 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    We are over half way through Readiness Challenge X, and our Engineers are bringing the energy now more than ever. Some of our favorite exercises from the third day include a small unmanned aircraft systems response, sprayer calibration, and a Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (SPEK) set up with our FSS teammates. It's getting down to the wire…

    Civil Engineers
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    Readiness Challenge
    AFCEReadinessChallenge
    Readiness Challenge X

